Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham will kick-off at 19 May 2026, 20:15.

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This Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual subscription service, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to connect to a UK-based server and stream the match as normal. This is a straightforward option for supporters who do not want to miss the game while away from home.

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season draws to a close. The Blues are sweating on European qualification after a turbulent campaign, while Spurs arrive needing points of their own to ease relegation concerns.

It has been a bruising week for Chelsea. Their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley left captain Reece James publicly apologising to supporters for the lack of results this season, and the mood around the club is one of frustration rather than optimism.

The managerial situation adds another layer of intrigue. Chelsea have confirmed Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a four-year deal, with the Spaniard set to take charge on 1 July. The appointment signals a clear change of direction from the BlueCo ownership group, who reportedly admitted the Liam Rosenior tenure was a strategic error. This match, then, is effectively the last under the current regime.

Tottenham arrive at Stamford Bridge in a precarious league position. With several key players unavailable through injury, Ange Postecoglou's side have shown enough recent resilience on the road to make them a threat, but their inconsistency across the campaign tells its own story.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has consistently produced drama in recent seasons, and there is no reason to expect anything different here. Chelsea's home supporters will be desperate for a performance that at least hints at what the Alonso era might bring.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chelsea are without Jamie Gittens and Estevao through injury ahead of this match, though Xabi Alonso's projected XI suggests Filip Joergensen starts in goal, with a back four of Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Jordi Hato. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are expected in midfield alongside Marc Cucurella, with Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro supporting the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Tottenham head into the game with a considerably longer injury list. Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero and Mohammed Kudus are all unavailable. Despite those absences, Spurs are expected to line up with Antonin Kinsky in goal, a back four including Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, and a midfield built around Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha. Richarlison leads the attack, with Mathys Tel and Rayan Kolo Muani in support.

Form

Chelsea arrive at this fixture in poor recent form, having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory in that run came against Leeds in the FA Cup, and they have since lost to Nottingham Forest, drawn with Liverpool, and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League stands out as particularly damaging, and the Blues have conceded eight goals across their last five outings while scoring only six.

Tottenham's recent form tells a more mixed story, but one with signs of life. They have won two of their last five Premier League matches, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on the road. A draw at Leeds and a 2-2 stalemate against Brighton show a side capable of competing, though the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland remains a difficult result to explain. Spurs have scored six and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these clubs is firmly in Chelsea's favour. The most recent meeting, a Premier League fixture at Tottenham in November 2025, ended 1-0 to the Blues, continuing a run of dominance that stretches back several seasons. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Chelsea have won four times, with Tottenham yet to take all three points in any of those meetings. The most dramatic contest in that sequence came in December 2024, when Chelsea won 4-3 at Spurs in a match that underlined the attacking unpredictability this fixture tends to produce.

Standings

Chelsea sit tenth in the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Tottenham are seventeenth. The gap between the two sides illustrates the contrasting pressures on each club: Chelsea are chasing European qualification, and Spurs are not entirely safe from the threat of relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: