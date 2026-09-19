Premiership - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

Celtic vs Rangers is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also carrying the fixture for those without a full Sky subscription.

Celtic host Rangers at Celtic Park in Glasgow in a Scottish Premiership fixture that arrives at a charged moment for both clubs.

Martin O'Neill's side go into this derby having lost their last two matches, a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers at Ibrox followed by a 1-3 Europa League loss to Ferencvaros at home. O'Neill has pushed back on suggestions that Sunday's result carries must-win weight, insisting it is too early in the campaign to frame the outcome as season-defining.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was blunt after the League Cup defeat, accusing his teammates of playing as individuals rather than a unit. The response O'Neill demands will need to be collective.

Rangers arrive at Celtic Park in strong shape. Derek McInnes's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including that 3-0 cup victory over Celtic, and they currently sit second in the Premiership table behind their hosts.

The loss of Reo Hatate, who joined Burnley on deadline day, has left O'Neill reconfiguring his midfield. Celtic remain top of the Premiership, but Rangers are close behind and a win here would shift the early-season dynamic.

TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill, who has been reconfiguring his midfield following the departure of Reo Hatate to Burnley on deadline day. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rangers are managed by Derek McInnes. As with Celtic, no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available, and the squad news will be updated as it emerges ahead of the fixture.

Form

Celtic have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Europa League home defeat to Ferencvaros on September 17, and before that they suffered a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup. Their three wins came against St. Johnstone (1-0), St. Mirren (2-1), and Aberdeen (3-0) in the Premiership. Across those five matches, Celtic have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Rangers have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was that 3-0 League Cup victory over Celtic on September 13, and they also claimed Premiership wins over St. Mirren (1-0), Motherwell (1-0), Falkirk (2-1 away), and Aberdeen (1-0 away). Rangers have kept three clean sheets across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on September 13, 2026, when Rangers beat Celtic 3-0 in the League Cup at Ibrox. Before that, Celtic won 3-1 in a Premiership fixture at Celtic Park on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Celtic have won twice, Rangers have won twice, and one match ended in a draw, with the clubs also sharing a 2-2 Premiership draw and a goalless FA Cup tie earlier in 2026.

Standings

Celtic head into this fixture as Premiership leaders, with Rangers sitting second. The gap between the clubs at the top of the table means a Rangers win would apply direct pressure on Celtic's position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: