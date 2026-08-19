Today's game between Celtic and LASK will kick-off at 19 Aug 2026, 20:00.Gemini
Celtic vs LASK is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. The match can also be streamed via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.
Celtic host LASK at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the Champions League Qualification, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to extend their momentum from a strong start to the domestic season.
The Scottish champions have hit the ground running this term. Three wins from their last three competitive outings, including a 5-1 thrashing of Kilmarnock in the Premiership, has set a confident tone ahead of this European test.
The summer transfer window has not been without turbulence at Celtic Park. The club sold Arne Engels to West Ham United for a reported £22 million, a move that broke the Championship transfer record, but responded quickly by bringing in Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo in a deal worth up to £9 million. The Egypt international adds pace and directness to Celtic's attacking options.
LASK arrive from Austria in fine form of their own. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side have won all five of their most recent fixtures across the Austrian Bundesliga and OFB Cup, conceding just once during that run. They will not come to Glasgow simply to defend.
This is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Celtic will draw on the energy of a packed Celtic Park, while LASK carry the confidence of a team that has not lost since pre-season.
For everything you need to know about where to watch Celtic vs LASK, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.
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How to watch Celtic vs LASK with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Celtic vs LASK Probable lineups
Manager
- M. O'Neill
Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.
LASK head coach Dietmar Kuehbauer is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the Austrian side. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.
Form
Celtic head into this fixture having won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 12 goals in the process. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 League Cup victory over Dundee United on August 15, and they followed a 5-1 win at Kilmarnock in the Premiership with a 1-0 home victory over Dundee FC. Their two draws came in pre-season friendlies against AC Milan, where they shared a 2-2 scoreline, and Middlesbrough.
LASK arrive with a perfect record across their last five games, winning all five and scoring 16 goals while conceding just one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat of Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga on August 14. They also beat Austria Wien 2-0 away and dismantled Grazer AK 3-0, with a 7-0 cup rout of Kalsdorf rounding out an impressive sequence.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Celtic and LASK have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That match took place on July 8, 2014, in a pre-season friendly, with Celtic running out 5-2 winners away at LASK. There is no competitive meeting on record between the two clubs.
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs LASK todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.