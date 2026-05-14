Premiership - Championship Group Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Hearts will kick-off at 16 May 2026, 12:30.

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TV channel and live stream options for Celtic vs Hearts are listed below. The match is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV is also an option for viewers who prefer a contract-free streaming route.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server in the UK, you can watch Celtic vs Hearts on Sky Sports or NowTV from wherever you are in the world.

Celtic host Hearts at Celtic Park in Glasgow this Saturday in a Scottish Premiership fixture with the title on the line. One game. One winner. The championship goes to whoever comes out on top.

Hearts arrive as league leaders, sitting top of the Premiership table. Celtic are one point behind, and only a win will do for the home side. Anything less hands the title to the Edinburgh club.

The drama that set this up was extraordinary. Celtic secured a 2-3 win at Motherwell on Wednesday night through a stoppage-time penalty that Hearts manager Derek McInnes branded "disgusting." His post-match reaction — "us against everybody" — captured the mood at Tynecastle perfectly. McInnes believes his side have been wronged, and that fury will travel to Glasgow.

Celtic's form has been formidable. They have won five straight matches, including a 3-1 Old Firm victory over Rangers last weekend in which Daizen Maeda produced a stunning overhead kick to settle the contest. Martin O'Neill's side are scoring freely and carrying genuine momentum into the final day.

Hearts, for their part, have earned their position at the summit. They beat Rangers 2-1 on May 4 and have lost just once in their last five matches. They need only a draw at Parkhead to be crowned champions — a scenario that will sharpen their defensive focus from the first whistle.

The managerial backdrop at Celtic adds another dimension. O'Neill, 74, has steadied the ship, but questions about the club's long-term coaching direction persist, with Robbie Keane among the names linked with a permanent role. For now, though, the focus is entirely on Saturday.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Hearts live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Celtic vs Hearts with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Celtic ahead of this fixture. No projected XI has been released by the club at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official confirmation is provided.

Hearts are in a similar position, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as Saturday's match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Celtic head into this fixture having won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 2-3 Premiership win at Motherwell on May 13, secured through a controversial stoppage-time penalty. Before that, they beat Rangers 3-1 in the Premiership on May 10 and won 1-2 at Hibernian on May 3. Celtic have also recorded victories over Falkirk (3-1) and St. Mirren (6-2 in the FA Cup) during this run. Five wins from five, with goals flowing at both ends.

Hearts have taken four wins and one draw from their last five matches. They beat Falkirk 3-0 on May 13 in their most recent outing and defeated Rangers 2-1 on May 4. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Motherwell on May 9. Hearts also beat Hibernian 1-2 and Motherwell 3-1 during this stretch. Across those five games, they scored ten goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 25, 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 in a Premiership fixture at Tynecastle. Before that, Celtic won 1-2 at Celtic Park on December 7, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Hearts have won twice — including a 3-1 Premiership victory at Tynecastle on October 26, 2025 — while Celtic have won twice, with one draw. Celtic's most commanding result in the series was a 1-4 win at Tynecastle in November 2024.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership table, Hearts sit first and Celtic are third. The Championship Group standings tell the same story, with Hearts top and Celtic in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Hearts today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: