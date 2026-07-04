World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 18:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Canada vs Morocco is available to watch live on free-to-air television. ITV1 carries the broadcast, with a live stream available via ITVX for those watching online. Scottish viewers can find the match on STV, with the STV Player offering the corresponding digital stream. All four options are free to access.

Canada and Morocco meet at Houston Stadium on Saturday, July 4 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a quarter-final place the prize for the winner.

Jesse Marsch's side have already made history. Their 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32, sealed by Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time strike, marked Canada's first-ever knockout victory at a men's World Cup. Now they face a stiffer test against a Morocco side that has been to this stage before and knows exactly how to win it.

Marsch has not tried to disguise his respect for the Atlas Lions. After watching their dramatic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in Monterrey, the Canadian coach described preparing for Morocco as "a gory, horrible nightmare" — a backhanded compliment that speaks to the quality Walid Regragui's successor Mohamed Ouahbi has at his disposal.

Morocco arrived in the knockouts without losing a match in the group stage. A 1-1 draw with Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, and a 4-2 dismantling of Haiti set the tone, before Issa Diop's 91st-minute equaliser against the Netherlands forced extra time and a shootout Morocco won 3-2. Ismael Saibari, who scored three goals in the group stage and has since completed a move to Bayern Munich, is the creative threat Canada will be most wary of.

Canada carry their own scars into this fixture. The absence of Alphonso Davies, who has not featured at the tournament due to a recurring injury, remains the most significant concern for Marsch, though the Bayern Munich left-back is reportedly in contention to feature here for the first time. Ismael Kone's broken leg, sustained in the 6-0 rout of Qatar, is a separate blow the squad has had to absorb.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for the hosts. Morocco beat Canada 2-1 at the 2022 World Cup group stage and won 4-0 in a 2016 friendly. Canada have never beaten Morocco in a recorded meeting.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this World Cup Round of 16 fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesse Marsch names a projected XI of Maxime Crepeau in goal, with Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, and Richie Laryea forming the back four. Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustáquio sit in midfield alongside Liam Millar and Tajon Buchanan, with Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Canada at this stage, though the fitness of Alphonso Davies will be monitored closely ahead of kick-off.

Morocco's projected XI sees Yassine Bounou start in goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, and Noussair Mazraoui. Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui provide the midfield base, with Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, and Brahim Diaz operating in support of Ismael Saibari up front. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Morocco, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late goal the difference. They scored nine goals across the five-match run and conceded three, with a 6-0 group-stage win over Qatar the standout result. A 2-1 defeat to Switzerland and draws against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland complete the sequence.

Morocco are unbeaten across their last five, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a result they converted into progression via a 3-2 penalty shootout win. They beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Morocco scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, keeping consecutive clean sheets against Scotland and in their group opener before the later matches became more open.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Canada 1 - 2 Morocco

Morocco 4 - 0 Canada 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded history, and Morocco have won both fixtures. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other meeting on record is a friendly on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 as the home side. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both meetings.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: