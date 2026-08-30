Serie A - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Inter will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Cagliari vs Inter is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are shown for this Serie A fixture.

Cagliari host Inter at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari on Sunday evening, with both clubs looking to build momentum in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Serie A season.

Fabio Pisacane's side arrive with genuine confidence after picking up three points on the road at Parma last weekend. A win on home soil would push Cagliari into the top half of the table at an early but meaningful juncture.

Inter, under Cristian Chivu, made a statement in their own opener, putting four past Monza without reply. The Nerazzurri travel to Sardinia as the reigning Serie A champions and with Champions League football already on the horizon.

Chivu has kept his squad busy through pre-season, with Inter testing themselves against Real Betis, Juventus, and Manchester City before the campaign began. The early signs suggest a side that has retained its quality despite some movement in the transfer market, including the departure of Kristjan Asllani to Al-Jazira.

For Cagliari, this is a chance to demonstrate that last season's survival was no accident. Pisacane has assembled a squad with genuine Serie A quality, and the Unipol Domus can be a difficult place to visit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cagliari vs Inter, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cagliari head into this match without Riyad Idrissi and Yael Trepy, both listed as injured. There are no suspensions for Pisacane's side. The projected XI sees Elia Caprile in goal, with a back line of Juan Rodriguez, Ze Pedro, and Adam Obert. Harry Winks and Michel Ndary Adopo are named in midfield alongside Alessandro Deiola, with Daniel Maldini, Jacopo Fazzini, and Alessandro Romano supporting striker Paul Mendy.

Inter carry no injury or suspension concerns into the match. Chivu's projected XI features Josep Martinez between the posts, with Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence. Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Andy Diouf form the midfield, with Piotr Zielinski also named. Francesco Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez lead the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Cagliari arrive in good shape, posting three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five outings for a record of W3 D2 L0. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Parma in Serie A on 22 August, following a 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Arezzo. Pre-season draws against Nice and Union Berlin rounded out a period of steady preparation. Pisacane's side have shown defensive solidity, keeping clean sheets in three of those five matches.

Inter's last five matches produced four wins and one draw, with an impressive W4 D1 L0 record. The Nerazzurri opened the league campaign with a 4-1 win over Monza on 22 August, their most emphatic result of the run. They also beat Real Betis 1-0 and Juventus 2-1 in pre-season, drawing 1-1 with AC Milan. Inter have scored 10 goals across those five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on 17 April 2026, when Inter beat Cagliari 3-0 in a Serie A fixture at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have won four and drawn one, with Cagliari yet to record a victory in that run. The aggregate score across those five games stands at 11 goals for Inter and three for Cagliari, with the only draw coming in April 2024 when the sides shared a 2-2 scoreline at San Siro.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cagliari currently sit seventh while Inter are third after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: