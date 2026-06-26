Today's game between Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Gemini

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia is available to watch live in the UK on ITV4, with a free live stream also available via ITVX. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia meet at Houston Stadium on June 26 in the final round of Group H fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A point is all the Blue Sharks need to reach the last 32, while Saudi Arabia must win to keep any hope of progression alive.

Cabo Verde have been one of the tournament's most compelling stories. The archipelago nation, with a population of roughly 525,000, held Spain to a goalless draw on matchday one before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uruguay on June 21. Two points from two matches against sides of that calibre is a remarkable return for a team making their World Cup debut.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has been central to everything. The 40-year-old made seven saves to deny Spain and has become the emotional symbol of this squad. Coach Bubista has built a disciplined defensive structure that has proved difficult to break down.

Saudi Arabia arrive in Houston with their tournament hopes all but extinguished. Georgios Donis's side drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opener but were beaten 4-0 by Spain on June 21, a result that left them propping up the group. The Green Falcons need a win and results to go their way to have any realistic chance of progressing.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the two-time Asian Player of the Year, remains the creative fulcrum for Saudi Arabia. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the squad playing club football outside the country, while 22-year-old midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr will be tasked with controlling the tempo in the middle of the park.

For Cabo Verde, forward Dailon Livramento finished as joint-top scorer in qualifying with four goals and carries the primary attacking threat. The question for Bubista is whether he goes for the win to guarantee progression or trusts his defensive structure to grind out the point his side likely needs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cabo Verde coach Bubista has reported no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. The projected XI reads: Vozinha; Joao Paulo, Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney Borges; Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Lenini; Garry Rodrigues, Gilson Benchimol. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis has also not flagged any fresh injury concerns or suspensions. The projected XI reads: Mohammed Al Owais; Abdulelah Al Amri, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Hassan Al Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid; Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cabo Verde have collected two wins and two draws from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on June 21, a match in which they came from behind to earn a point. Before that, they held Spain to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on June 15. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0, and drew 1-1 with Finland. Across those five matches, Cabo Verde scored nine goals and conceded three.

Saudi Arabia's recent record makes for difficult reading. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was the 4-0 defeat to Spain on June 21, their heaviest loss of the group stage. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opening World Cup fixture and beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Defeats to Spain and Ecuador, along with a draw against Senegal, give them four goals scored and seven conceded across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available dataset. Their Group H clash in Houston on June 26 will be the first senior international encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cabo Verde sit third and Saudi Arabia are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



