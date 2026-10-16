Championship - Game Week 11 16 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 16 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for those without a full Sky subscription. Subscribers can stream through their respective platforms.





Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

The Clarets sit 21st in the table under Nicky Hayen, fighting to drag themselves away from the relegation places. A home win is close to a necessity.

Wolves arrive in Lancashire in 10th, managed by Cesar Peixoto, with ambitions of pushing into the top half rather than being dragged into a scrap they would rather avoid.

The visitors come into this one carrying a significant blow. Raul Jimenez, the veteran striker who has been a focal point of Wolves' attack, has been ruled out until January after a persistent knee problem required corrective surgery. It is a loss that weakens Peixoto's options considerably.

Burnley will draw some confidence from their own walls. Turf Moor has long been a difficult place to visit, and the Clarets will be looking to use that advantage to collect points they badly need.

For TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burnley have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off as Nicky Hayen finalises his selection.

Wolves are without Raul Jimenez, who has been ruled out until January following knee surgery. Beyond that, Cesar Peixoto's squad has no confirmed additional absentees at this stage, though further team news is expected to be confirmed before the match.

Form

Burnley arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five Championship outings. Their best result in that run was a commanding 4-0 win at Watford, though they have found consistency hard to come by, drawing 2-2 with Charlton Athletic and 1-1 with both Derby County and Wrexham. A 3-1 defeat to Swansea City represents their low point in that stretch. Across those five matches, the Clarets scored nine goals and conceded eight, suggesting an open side that struggles to keep things tight.

Wolves have found the Championship a difficult adjustment, winning just once in their last five matches across all competitions. Their solitary Championship win in that run came against West Bromwich Albion, but back-to-back defeats to Bolton Wanderers, who beat them 3-1, and Middlesbrough, who kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win, have put pressure on Peixoto's side. Wolves scored three goals across those five games and conceded five, a return that underlines why they need a response away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League back in May 2026, a result that continued a trend of tight encounters between the clubs. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Wolves have edged the series slightly, with Burnley's most notable win coming in October 2025 when they claimed a 3-2 victory at Molineux. The two sides have shared the points on two occasions in that five-game run, with Wolves winning twice and Burnley once.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley sit 21st while Wolverhampton Wanderers are placed 10th, meaning the two clubs arrive at Turf Moor from very different positions in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: