Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture that carries enormous weight at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive rooted in the relegation zone, separated only by goal difference, making this a straight fight for top-flight survival.

For Burnley, the mood around the club has been tense. Mike Jackson's side were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in their last outing, a match that left Jackson publicly furious over a challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu that he felt should have resulted in a red card. Four defeats in five league games have left the Clarets desperately short of points with the season running out.

Wolves arrive in no better shape. Rob Edwards has not shied away from the scale of the club's problems, describing the 3-0 home defeat to Brighton as embarrassing and signalling that a significant rebuild is coming this summer. One draw and four defeats in their last five league games tells its own story.

The one positive Edwards can point to is the form of Mateus Mane, the teenage forward who has brought energy and directness to a side that has badly needed it. Adam Armstrong leads the attack and will be eager to make an impact in what is a fixture Wolves cannot afford to lose.

For Burnley, Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony will need to provide the creativity that unlocks a Wolves defence that has been porous all season. Jackson will demand a reaction after the frustration of the Arsenal defeat.

This is a match where neither side can play for a draw. Both clubs need three points, and that desperation should produce an open, combative contest at Turf Moor.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mike Jackson has two injury concerns heading into this fixture. Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen are both sidelined, though no suspensions affect Burnley's selection. The projected XI has Martin Dubravka in goal behind a back four of Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve, and Lucas Pires, with Florentino, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Hannibal Mejbri in midfield and Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna, and Zian Flemming in attack.

Rob Edwards is without three players through injury. Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty, and Sam Johnstone are all unavailable, with no suspensions to report. Wolves' projected XI sees Jose Sa start in goal, with Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, David Moeller Wolfe, and Ladislav Krejci in defence, Joao Gomes, Andre, and Mateus Mane in midfield, and Hee-Chan Hwang, Rodrigo Gomes, and Adam Armstrong leading the attack.

Form

Burnley have taken one point from their last five Premier League games, drawing one and losing four. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, while earlier in the run they were beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest and 3-1 by Leeds. A 2-2 draw with Aston Villa provided the only point across those five fixtures. Burnley scored five goals and conceded nine across that run.

Wolves have fared little better, collecting two points from their last five league outings with two draws and three defeats. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Fulham, following a 3-0 home loss to Brighton. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, a 0-1 defeat to Tottenham, and a 3-0 loss at Leeds. Wolves scored three goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Burnley won 3-2 at Molineux in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in August 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the fixtures have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Burnley sit 19th and Wolverhampton Wanderers are 20th, with both clubs in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: