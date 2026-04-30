Europa League - Final Stage Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Freiburg will kick-off at 30 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Braga vs Freiburg are listed below. UK viewers can watch the match live on TNT Sports 4, with streaming also available through the BT Sport platform. Sign up or log in to watch live via TNT Sports.

Braga host Freiburg at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Europa League, with both sides looking to advance in continental competition.

Braga arrive at this fixture having shown they can compete at this level. Their 4-2 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League earlier this month demonstrated real attacking ambition, and Julian Schuster's Freiburg side will be well aware of the threat the Portuguese outfit carry at home.

The picture in Braga's Liga Portugal campaign is less settled. A 2-1 defeat to Santa Clara last weekend was a setback, though it followed a useful 1-0 win away at Casa Pia. Braga's domestic inconsistency makes European focus all the more important for them.

Freiburg travel to Portugal having endured a difficult week. A 4-0 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Dortmund last Sunday was a sobering result, and they also fell 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in extra time in the DFB-Pokal semi-final, a match in which Matthias Ginter was outstanding before Stuttgart found a late winner. Back-to-back defeats will sharpen focus ahead of this Europa League assignment.

The German side are not without European pedigree this season. Wins over Celta Vigo secured their passage to this stage, and Schuster's squad has shown it can raise its level when the competition demands it.

Both clubs sit close together in the Europa League standings, which underlines how much is at stake at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

For TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time details, read on.

How to watch Braga vs Freiburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Braga will be without Sikou Niakate, Anel Barisic, and Dinis Rodrigues through injury. Gabriel Moscardo is suspended. Braga's projected XI reads: L. Hornicek; G. Lagerbielke, L. Lelo, Carvalho; R. Horta, J. Gorby, R. Zalazar, V. Gomez; F. Grillitsch, G. Martinez; P. Victor.

Freiburg travel without Patrick Osterhage and Markus Rosenfelder, both sidelined through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. The visitors' projected XI is: N. Atubolu; P. Lienhart, M. Ginter, P. Treu, C. Guenter; M. Eggestein, J. Beste, V. Grifo, Y. Suzuki; J. Manzambi, I. Matanovic. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Braga have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Santa Clara in Liga Portugal on April 26. The standout result in that run was a 4-2 win over Real Betis in the Europa League on April 16. Braga also drew 2-2 with Famalicao and beat Arouca 1-0 in domestic competition. They have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Freiburg's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 4-0 Bundesliga loss at Borussia Dortmund on April 26. Before that, they fell 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal semi-final. Freiburg's wins include a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over FC Heidenheim, a 1-3 away win at Celta Vigo in the Europa League, and a 1-0 away win at Mainz 05. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Braga and Freiburg. This article will be updated if historical records become available.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Braga currently sit sixth and Freiburg seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: