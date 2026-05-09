League One - Playoff Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton and Bradford will kick-off at 9 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Bolton vs Bradford are listed below. The match is broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers.

Viewers without a Sky subscription can access the game through NowTV, which offers flexible day and monthly passes for Sky Sports content without a long-term contract.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch using your usual streaming service, a VPN can allow you to connect to a UK server and access your subscription as normal. Make sure you use a reputable provider and check the terms of your streaming service before doing so.

Bolton host Bradford at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a League One fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table, with the two sides separated by just one place in the standings.

Bolton arrive at this game having endured a difficult recent run. They have taken just one win from their last five League One matches, with a heavy 5-1 victory over Stevenage sandwiched between defeats to Cardiff and Luton and a pair of draws.

The most recent of those draws came against Bradford themselves, a 1-1 result at Valley Parade on April 25 that left both clubs knowing more was needed in the final stretch of the season.

Bradford come into this fixture in marginally better shape. They beat Exeter 1-2 on the road last weekend and have shown resilience through a run that has included three draws and only one defeat in their past five outings.

The Bantams sit fourth in League One, one position above Bolton in fifth, meaning the hosts need a result to keep pace with their opponents and maintain any realistic ambitions of a top-four finish.

Both clubs have met twice already this season, with neither game producing a winner in league competition. That competitive familiarity adds an edge to what should be a tense afternoon in Bolton.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolton vs Bradford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bolton have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable starting XI has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Bradford are also without confirmed squad news ahead of the trip to Bolton. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup have been provided at this time. Check back for the latest information as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bolton have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five League One matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that span. Their standout result was a 5-1 win over Stevenage on April 14, though they followed that with a 2-3 defeat to Luton on May 2. The two draws against Huddersfield (3-3) and Bradford (1-1) highlight a side capable of scoring but struggling for consistency at the back.

Bradford's last five League One games have produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. They scored five goals and conceded five across those matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory at Exeter on May 2, and they have not lost since a 0-1 defeat to Stevenage on April 11. Three consecutive draws before that win underline a side that has been difficult to beat.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at Valley Parade on April 25, 2026, in League One. Bolton won their earlier EFL Trophy encounter this season, beating Bradford 3-0 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five meetings between the clubs, Bolton have won twice, with three draws and no wins for Bradford. The most recent league fixture at Bolton's ground ended goalless in November 2025.

Standings

In League One, Bradford sit fourth and Bolton are fifth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton vs Bradford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: