Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Inter will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Bologna vs Inter is available to watch live on DAZN. You can live stream the match through the DAZN app or website on any compatible device. Subscribers who hold both DAZN and Sky packages can also access the game via DAZN 1 on channel 214 on Sky.





Inter head to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to face Bologna in Serie A, looking to put a damaging week in Europe firmly behind them.

The Nerazzurri arrive in Bologna bruised after a 3-4 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, a result that compounded a miserable run for Italian clubs in Europe. Cristian Chivu has publicly taken responsibility, saying the castle crumbled against Brugge, and his side now need a reaction in the league.

The injury list is growing at a difficult moment. Captain Lautaro Martinez is out with a muscular problem and will not return until after the November international break. Benjamin Pavard has since joined him on the sidelines with a similar issue, stretching Chivu's defensive options at a demanding stretch of fixtures.

In goal, the spotlight falls on Josep Martinez, whose errors have cost Inter in Europe. The question of whether Ivan Provedel replaces him at the Dall'Ara has dominated the build-up, with Chivu indicating he holds Provedel in high regard.

Bologna, sitting 14th in the table, have their own storyline. Raffaele Palladino has just taken charge, replacing Domenico Tedesco, and made an instant impression by winning at Lecce on his debut. Former Inter defender Matteo Darmian, recently signed by the Rossoblu after a spell as a free agent, is set to line up against his old club.

Inter lead Serie A and will want to maintain that position. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Bologna vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bologna will be without Emil Holm and Riccardo Orsolini through injury. Palladino is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Darmian slotting in as a right-sided centre-back alongside Heggem and Theate, and Piccoli leading the line with Bernardeschi and Cambiaghi in support.

Inter are missing Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard, both sidelined with muscular injuries, as well as Curtis Jones and John Stones. Chivu's projected XI features Esposito partnering Thuram in attack, with Bisseck, Akanji, and Bastoni in defence. Barella and Zielinski are named in midfield, while Carlos Augusto is expected to start at left wing-back ahead of Dimarco.

Form

Bologna have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Lecce in Serie A, a result that arrived under new head coach Palladino. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Torino and lost 1-0 to Napoli. Across the five games, Bologna have scored six goals and conceded six.

Inter's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The most recent was the 3-4 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Parma 3-0 in Serie A and drew 2-2 with Roma. Inter have scored 15 goals across those five games while conceding ten, reflecting both their attacking output and a defensive fragility that has been exposed at the highest level.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-3 at the Dall'Ara in May 2026, a result that underlines how competitive this fixture has been. Across the last five encounters, Inter claimed one win, Bologna claimed one win, and three matches ended level. Goals have been plentiful, with the two sides combining for 16 across those five games.

Standings

Inter sit top of Serie A, while Bologna are currently 14th. The gap in league position makes this a significant test of Chivu's side, who will be determined to protect their position at the summit despite the disruption of recent days.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: