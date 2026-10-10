LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Getafe will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Barcelona vs Getafe is available to watch live on LaLigaTV. You can stream the match live via the link below.





Barcelona host Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga, with Hans-Dieter Flick's side looking to maintain their position at the summit of the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona arrive in commanding form, having won all five of their most recent matches across LaLiga and the Champions League. Their attack has been relentless, and Flick's squad will be eager to extend that run in front of their home support.

Getafe come into this fixture in a far more uncertain state. Pepe Bordalas's side have managed just one win from their last five outings, picking up two draws and suffering two defeats, and they sit in mid-table as a result.

The visitors will need a disciplined defensive display to contain a Barcelona attack that has shown no signs of slowing down. Getafe have historically made life difficult for the Blaugrana, but the gap in current form is stark.

Barcelona will also be mindful of a growing injury list, which has stretched Flick's available options in several positions. How they manage that situation could shape the tempo and shape of the contest.

For Getafe, a point away at Camp Nou would represent a genuine achievement given their recent inconsistency. Bordalas will set his side up to be compact and hard to break down.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona head into this match without a number of first-team players. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Bisiwu, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha are all sidelined through injury, leaving Flick with limited rotation options. No suspensions are in place for the hosts, and their projected XI features Dominik Livakovic in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Gabriel Jesus.

Getafe also carry injury concerns into the match, with Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Martin Satriano all unavailable for Bordalas. No suspensions affect the away squad, and their expected lineup includes David Soria in goal, a back four of Johan Mojica, Djene, Andres Garcia, and Zaid Abner Romero, with Nemanja Gudelj and Ramon Terrats in midfield alongside Francho Serrano, and Ivan Azon, Borja Mayoral, and Enes Unal further forward.

Form

Barcelona have been in exceptional form, winning all five of their last matches and scoring freely throughout. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory away at Sevilla in LaLiga, and they also put seven past Racing Santander in a 7-2 win. Across those five games, Flick's side scored 19 goals and conceded just seven, with a 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord among the highlights.

Getafe's recent record tells a different story. They won just one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two, with their only victory a narrow 1-0 win at Malaga. Their most recent defeat came at home to Real Betis, also by a 1-0 scoreline, and they have failed to score in three of those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Getafe in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barcelona have dominated, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. The Blaugrana have scored 10 goals across those encounters and conceded just two, including a 4-0 win at Camp Nou in February 2024.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of the LaLiga table heading into this fixture, while Getafe are in 11th place. The gap between the sides in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: