World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Austria and Jordan will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 05:00.

Austria vs Jordan is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The match can also be streamed through the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Austria and Jordan meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in their opening Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a match that carries enormous weight for both sides, with Argentina and Algeria also in the group and the margin for error tight from the very first whistle.

For Austria, this is a long-awaited return to the global stage after a 28-year absence. Ralf Rangnick has rebuilt Das Team into a cohesive, high-pressing unit, and the coach recently put to rest speculation about his future by signing a contract extension, committing to the project beyond this tournament. His side bring momentum into the opener, arriving in California off the back of four wins from their last five matches.

Jordan are making their first-ever World Cup appearance, a historic achievement for Al-Nashama and a testament to the work done under coach Jamal Sellami. The Chivalrous qualified from Asia with a disciplined, counter-attacking identity that frustrated opponents throughout their campaign.

Austria will look to control the match through Rangnick's trademark Gegenpressing, with Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer expected to dominate the midfield. The experience of David Alaba at the back and Marko Arnautovic up front gives Das Team quality at both ends.

Jordan's primary weapon is Musa Al-Taamari, the winger whose pace and dribbling ability make him a genuine threat on the break. Sellami's side will look to sit deep, absorb pressure and punish Austria in transition.

The stakes are clear. A win for either side would represent a strong platform to build from in what is a demanding group. A defeat, particularly for Jordan on their World Cup debut, would make their path to the knockout stage considerably harder.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Austria vs Jordan, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Austria vs Jordan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick names a projected XI of Alexander Schlager in goal, with Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba and Stefan Posch in defence. Konrad Laimer, Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer and Nicolas Seiwald are named in midfield, with Xaver Schlager also included. Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Austrian squad ahead of the match.

Jordan coach Jamal Sellami is set to start Yazeed Abulaila in goal, with a back line of Saleem Obaid, Yazan Abu Al-Arab and Abdallah Nasib. Nizar Al Rashdan, Mohannad Abu Taha, Ehsan Haddad and Noor Al-Rawabdeh are named in midfield. Ali Iyad Olwan, Odeh Fakhouri and Musa Tamari are projected to start in attack. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Jordanian squad, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austria arrive in strong shape, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on June 1, and they also beat South Korea 1-0 in March. Their most convincing display in that run was a 5-1 victory over Ghana. The only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five games, Austria scored nine goals and conceded three.

Jordan's recent record offers a sharper challenge. Sellami's side have lost three and drawn two of their last five, with no wins in that spell. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Colombia on June 7, and they were beaten 4-1 by Switzerland in late May. Two draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March provided some encouragement. Jordan scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded 11.





Head-to-Head Record





Austria and Jordan have no previous recorded meetings. Tuesday's Group J fixture at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium will be the first competitive or friendly encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit third and Jordan fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: