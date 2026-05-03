Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Tottenham will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 19:00.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Aston Villa host Tottenham at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Villa are pushing for a top-four finish, while Spurs arrive in Birmingham fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

Aston Villa come into this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend, a result that halted momentum built from back-to-back wins. Their form across competitions has been strong, with two convincing victories over Bologna in the Europa League underlining their continental credentials.

Tottenham's situation is far more precarious. Roberto De Zerbi's side sit 18th in the Premier League table and are locked in a desperate battle to avoid relegation. A last-gasp winner from Joao Palhinha secured a 1-0 victory over already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday — their first league win of the calendar year in 16 attempts.

The injury crisis at Spurs has reached alarming proportions. Xavi Simons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Wolves, with the Dutch international also confirming he will miss the World Cup. Dominic Solanke is another major doubt after picking up a hamstring problem in that same match.

With four games remaining, Tottenham have been told they need at least two wins to have a realistic chance of survival. A trip to Villa Park, against a side fifth in the table, represents one of the sternest remaining tests on their schedule.

Villa will look to capitalise on their home advantage and a depleted visiting squad. For Spurs, this is the kind of fixture where their threadbare resources will be tested to the limit.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and updates on the probable starting XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Tottenham head into this fixture with a severely depleted squad. Injuries rule out Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, and Mohammed Kudus. No suspensions are listed, but De Zerbi's selection options are significantly limited. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham on April 25. Before that, they beat Sunderland 4-3 in a high-scoring league encounter and defeated Bologna 4-0 in the Europa League. Villa have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures while conceding six.

Tottenham's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25, ending a run of 15 league games without a victory in 2026. They drew 2-2 with Brighton before that, and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in March. Spurs scored eight goals across the five games and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an FA Cup tie in January 2026, when Aston Villa won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villa have won four times and Tottenham once. The only Spurs victory in that run was a 4-1 Premier League win at home in November 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa sit fifth while Tottenham are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: