Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fulham will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Aston Villa vs Fulham is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available via NowTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Fulham at Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to build on a run of form that has made them one of the division's most compelling teams this autumn.

Villa arrive on the back of a 2-1 win over Manchester City, a result that underlined their title credentials and sent a clear message to the rest of the division. Nicolas Jackson has been central to that momentum, scoring a decisive double against City after netting in three consecutive matches earlier in the campaign.

The victory over City came sandwiched between a Champions League win over Viking and a 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce, though Villa did exit the Carabao Cup at the hands of Bournemouth, losing 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium last Wednesday.

Fulham arrive in a more complicated position. Alvaro Arbeloa's side sit 15th in the table and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace on the same midweek round of fixtures, losing 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Their recent league form has been more encouraging, with back-to-back wins over Hull City and Coventry City providing some stability.

The Cottagers will need to be at their best to take anything from a Villa Park side that has scored 13 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. Emery's team have won four of their last five in all competitions, and home advantage adds further weight to their position as clear favourites.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery will be without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury. Villa's projected XI reads: Zion Suzuki; Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef; Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Joao Gomes; Emiliano Buendia, Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson.

Fulham have no injury concerns listed ahead of the trip to Birmingham, though Ryan Sessegnon is suspended. Arbeloa's projected starting lineup is: Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, Oscar Bobb; Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Aston Villa have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth, but before that they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League. Across the five-game run, Villa have scored 13 goals and conceded five, with wins over Viking and Fenerbahce in the Champions League also featuring.

Fulham have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, which followed a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City. The Cottagers have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games, with their only defeat in league action coming at Ipswich Town.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 25, 2026, when Fulham won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa hold the stronger record with three wins to Fulham's two, scoring nine goals to the Cottagers' four. Villa's biggest win in that run was a 3-1 home victory in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa sit 9th while Fulham are 15th, meaning the Cottagers arrive at Villa Park needing points to move away from the lower reaches of the division, while Villa will be looking to push into the top half and keep pace with the leading sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: