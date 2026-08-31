Premier League - Game Week 2 31 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off at 31 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Aston Villa vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, while NowTV offers a flexible option for those without a full Sky subscription. The game is also available in Ultra HDR for eligible Sky customers. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that pits a struggling home side against the reigning champions. Unai Emery's Villa go into the game having lost their opening league match, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal arrive in Birmingham with a win already banked.

Villa's summer has been turbulent. The club lost Emiliano Martinez to Chelsea in a £7.5 million deal, with the World Cup-winning goalkeeper opting for Stamford Bridge over other suitors. On top of that, Rafael Leao snubbed a move to Villa Park in favour of Galatasaray, leaving Emery short of the attacking reinforcement he was targeting. The squad also carries a notable injury list heading into this game.

Arsenal, by contrast, look sharp. They beat Coventry City 3-0 on Matchday 1 and claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City before the season began. Kai Havertz has spoken publicly about the squad's ambitions, declaring that the Gunners want to win everything this season.

The head-to-head record between these sides has been tight in recent meetings, with results swinging both ways across the last few Premier League encounters. Villa did win at the Emirates earlier in 2025, but Arsenal responded emphatically later that same season.

Arsenal carry absences of their own, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both sidelined. Still, Arteta has enough depth to field a strong side, and the visitors will be confident of extending their positive start to the campaign.

Villa Park will be a hostile environment, and Emery will demand a reaction after a difficult opening week. Whether his patched-up squad can deliver against the champions remains the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal, including TV channel information, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery faces a congested injury list for Villa, with Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Bailey all unavailable. Joao Gomes is suspended and will play no part. Emery's projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, George Hemmings, and Boubacar Kamara are named in midfield, with Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Mikel Arteta is without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba for the trip to Birmingham. Arsenal's projected XI has David Raya in goal, with Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice anchor the midfield alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis in the forward line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture on a poor run of form, with four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win in that stretch came against BG Pathum United in a pre-season friendly. Villa lost 4-0 to Brighton in their Premier League opener and were beaten 2-1 by both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paris Saint-Germain. They have conceded ten goals across those five games and scored just four.

Arsenal's recent form tells a very different story. The Gunners have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. They beat Coventry City 3-0 in the Premier League, claimed a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City, and recorded a 2-3 victory against Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal have scored ten goals in that five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025, when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Villa had won 2-1 at Villa Park in December 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal hold the edge with three wins to Villa's two, with one draw. Goals have been scored freely at both ends throughout this run.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa currently sit in 17th place, while Arsenal are in sixth after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: