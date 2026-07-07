World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Egypt will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Argentina vs Egypt is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player.

Argentina and Egypt meet at Atlanta Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

The reigning world champions arrive having needed extra time to see off Cape Verde in their last outing, a 3-2 win that left head coach Lionel Scaloni publicly frustrated with the tournament's scheduling demands. His squad will need to recover quickly.

For Egypt, this is genuinely historic territory. The Pharaohs have not reached the last 16 of a World Cup since 1934, and they got there in dramatic fashion, advancing past Australia on penalties. Hossam Hassan's side have earned their place at this stage.

Argentina topped Group J without dropping a point across their three matches, scoring nine goals in the process. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race, and the Albiceleste are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time since Brazil managed it in 1958 and 1962.

Egypt finished second in Group G, their campaign built on resilience. They drew with both Iran and Belgium before securing the win over New Zealand that helped confirm their progression, and they showed nerves of steel to beat Australia when it mattered most.

This is a test of two very different sides at opposite ends of the tournament's expectations. Argentina carry the weight of favourites; Egypt carry the momentum of a nation writing new history.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. Egypt head into the match under Hossam Hassan with no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are assessed following their previous rounds.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 A. Abou El Fotouh

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a hard-fought 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde, and they beat Jordan 3-1 and Austria 2-0 in their earlier World Cup group games. Across those five fixtures, Scaloni's side scored 12 goals and conceded just two, keeping a clean sheet against both Algeria and Iceland.

Egypt's recent record is more mixed but shows a team capable of competing. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Australia, with the Pharaohs advancing via a penalty shootout. They also drew 1-1 with both Iran and Belgium in the group stage, and beat New Zealand 3-1. Their only defeat in this run came against Brazil before the tournament, losing 2-1 in a friendly.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match EGY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Egypt 0 - 2 Argentina 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Argentina and Egypt have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That match took place on March 26, 2008, in a friendly, with Argentina winning 2-0. There is no further recent meeting between the two sides to draw on.

Standings

Argentina finished first in Group J, while Egypt qualified from Group G in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: