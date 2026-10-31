Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Inter will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Milan vs Inter is available to watch live in the UK on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer. You can also stream the match live through the BBC Sport website. Subscription options for DAZN are also available for viewers who use that platform.

Milan and Inter meet at San Siro on Saturday evening for the first Derby della Madonnina of the 2026/27 Serie A season, a fixture that arrives at a moment of sharply contrasting fortunes for the two clubs.

Milan go into the match under pressure. A 4-2 home defeat to Bologna in Matchday 9 was their first league loss of the season, and it left Ruben Amorim's side seven points behind Inter with a top-four place already under threat.

Amorim described the performance as one affected by fatigue and a heavy injury list, though the mood at the club has lifted slightly with Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira all returning to training ahead of the derby.

Inter arrive as Serie A leaders. Cristian Chivu's side won at Venezia to maintain their position at the top of the table, though the victory was harder than the scoreline suggested — goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was outstanding, keeping Inter in the game when Venezia threatened repeatedly.

The gap between the clubs in the standings gives this fixture genuine weight. For Milan, a win would cut the deficit and breathe life into their Champions League ambitions. For Inter, three points would put serious distance between themselves and their city rivals.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Inter.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milan will be without Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila and Adrien Rabiot through injury. Amorim's projected XI is expected to feature Mike Maignan in goal, with Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Pervis Estupinan and Fikayo Tomori in defence, Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse and Yunus Musah in midfield, and Davide Bartesaghi alongside Goncalo Ramos in attack.

Inter are without Lautaro Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, Curtis Jones and Luis Henrique. Chivu's projected XI has Ivan Provedel in goal, a back three of Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni and Carlos Augusto, a midfield five of Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Federico Dimarco and Andy Diouf, with Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram leading the attack.

Form

Milan have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-2 home defeat to Bologna in Serie A, and they also lost 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth in the Europa League. The wins came against Udinese (2-0), Atalanta (3-2) and Salzburg (4-0), with Milan scoring 11 goals and conceding nine across those five games.

Inter have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. They beat Venezia 2-0 most recently, and also recorded victories over Fiorentina (2-1), Shakhtar Donetsk (1-0) and Bologna (3-1). Inter have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs was a pre-season friendly on 5 August 2026, which ended 1-1. In competitive fixtures, Milan won the last two Serie A derbies: 1-0 at home in March 2026 and 1-0 away in November 2025. Milan also beat Inter 3-0 in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg in April 2025, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg at San Siro.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Milan sit fifth — a gap that means the hosts need a win to stay in realistic contact with the Champions League places and close down the seven-point deficit to their city rivals.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: