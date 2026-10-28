Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Bologna will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Milan vs Bologna is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Milan host Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday 28 October in the ninth round of Serie A, looking to build on a run of form that has lifted them into the top half of the table.

Ruben Amorim's side arrive into this fixture with back-to-back league wins, the most recent a composed 2-0 victory at Udinese on Sunday. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring inside six minutes, and Omari Hutchinson added a second after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

The win was a timely response after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Europa League, and it confirmed that even a heavily depleted Milan squad can function effectively when called upon. Several players who stepped in as deputies made strong cases for regular starting roles.

Bologna arrive in Milan having found some momentum of their own under Raffaele Palladino. The visitors beat Cagliari 2-0 at the weekend, their third win from the last four Serie A fixtures, and they travel to San Siro with genuine confidence after a difficult start to the campaign.

The injury situation at Milan remains a significant concern. Amorim heads into this midweek game without seven first-team players, and the fitness of Adrien Rabiot, Mario Gila and Diego Moreira ahead of Saturday's derby against Inter is a growing source of anxiety at the club.

With the Milan-Inter derby arriving just three days after this fixture, squad management will be on Amorim's mind. Bologna, meanwhile, will see this as an opportunity to take points from a side that cannot yet call on its full complement of players.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Bologna live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Amorim faces a lengthy absentee list for this fixture. Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, Pietro Terracciano, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all ruled out. The projected XI has Maignan in goal, with a back four of De Winter, Pavlovic, Tomori and Estupinan. Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari and Bartesaghi are expected in midfield, with Pulisic and Cisse leading the attack.

Palladino is also without several players, with Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli and Jay Enem unavailable. The projected Bologna XI features Skorupski in goal, a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate, with Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson and Miranda across the middle and Bernardeschi, Odgaard and Mbangula in attack. Updates on availability will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Milan have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A, and they also beat Atalanta 3-2 and Salzburg 4-0 in that run. The only defeat came against Bournemouth in the Europa League, a 3-0 loss that interrupted an otherwise positive sequence.

Bologna have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five games, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Cagliari, and they also won 2-1 at Lecce during this stretch. The defeat came against Inter, a 3-1 loss, while draws against Torino and Sassuolo reflect a side that has been difficult to beat even when not at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

Milan have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter came in February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 away at Bologna in Serie A. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Milan have won three times to Bologna's one, with one match also going Bologna's way in a Coppa Italia fixture at San Siro in May 2025. Milan have scored ten goals across those five games and conceded five.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Milan sit fourth and are pushing for a Champions League position, while Bologna are 13th and looking to move clear of the lower reaches of the division. The gap in league standing gives this fixture a contrasting edge, with Milan seeking to consolidate their European ambitions and Bologna aiming to climb away from trouble.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: