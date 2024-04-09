This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Leeds United vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

ChampionshipLeedsSunderlandLeeds vs Sunderland

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United will welcome Sunderland to Elland Road for Tuesday's Championship encounter.

The White suffered a blow in the top-two race as they went down 2-1 at Coventry City last weekend, while the Black Cats also aim to return to winning ways following a goalless draw against Bristol City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the UK, the Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Midfielder Ilia Gruev is set for another start in midfield after recovering from his setback in the Coventry loss.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is likely to opt for Archie Gray over Glen Kamara alongside Gruev, while Dutchman Piroe could replace Patrick Bamford in attack.

Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk are sidelined through injuries.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Gruev; James, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Anthony
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Sunderland team news

Jobe Bellingham would continue to deputise for forward Nazariy Rusyn, while Jack Clarke returned from injury in the Bristol draw and should against Leeds as well.

However, the absence of Corry Evans, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin through injuries will leave interim manager Mike Dodds short of defensive options.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Hjelde; Ekwah, Neil; Roberts, Dack, Clarke; Bellingham.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patterson, Bishop
Defenders:Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Hjelde, Hume
Midfielders:Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Styles, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Dack, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
Forwards:Burstow, Semedo, Mundle

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Sunderland across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 12, 2023Sunderland 1-0 Leeds UnitedChampionship
April 7, 2018Leeds United 1-1 SunderlandChampionship
August 19, 2017Sunderland 0-2 Leeds UnitedChampionship
January 4, 2015Sunderland 1-0 Leeds UnitedFA Cup
December 26, 2006Sunderland 2-0 Leeds UnitedChampionship

Useful links

