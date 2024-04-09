Leeds United vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United will welcome Sunderland to Elland Road for Tuesday's Championship encounter.
The White suffered a blow in the top-two race as they went down 2-1 at Coventry City last weekend, while the Black Cats also aim to return to winning ways following a goalless draw against Bristol City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Leeds United vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Leeds United team news
Midfielder Ilia Gruev is set for another start in midfield after recovering from his setback in the Coventry loss.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke is likely to opt for Archie Gray over Glen Kamara alongside Gruev, while Dutchman Piroe could replace Patrick Bamford in attack.
Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk are sidelined through injuries.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Gruev; James, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Anthony
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins
Sunderland team news
Jobe Bellingham would continue to deputise for forward Nazariy Rusyn, while Jack Clarke returned from injury in the Bristol draw and should against Leeds as well.
However, the absence of Corry Evans, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin through injuries will leave interim manager Mike Dodds short of defensive options.
Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Hjelde; Ekwah, Neil; Roberts, Dack, Clarke; Bellingham.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Hjelde, Hume
|Midfielders:
|Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Styles, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Dack, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
|Forwards:
|Burstow, Semedo, Mundle
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Sunderland across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 12, 2023
|Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United
|Championship
|April 7, 2018
|Leeds United 1-1 Sunderland
|Championship
|August 19, 2017
|Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United
|Championship
|January 4, 2015
|Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United
|FA Cup
|December 26, 2006
|Sunderland 2-0 Leeds United
|Championship