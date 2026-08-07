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Championship

Championship Overview

Paul Mullin Wrexham GFX

‘Cruel football’ works against Wrexham legend Mullin

Paul Mullin is a Wrexham legend, but there is little place for sentiment in professional sport and former Red Dragons star Lee Trundle has admitted to GOAL that football can be “cruel”. More tough decisions have been made in North Wales this summer, with a promotion-winning striker that registered 110 goals for the club seeing his contract terminated by mutual consent.

ExclusiveWrexham
Wayne Rooney Phil Parkinson

Wrexham avoid Rooney mistake as Parky ‘deserves another season’

Wrexham are being backed to avoid any Wayne Rooney-esque mistakes in the managerial department, with former Red Dragons star Lee Trundle telling GOAL that Phil Parkinson “deserves another full season” at the helm. With Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac calling shots at the Racecourse, there has been talk of a big-name boss being sought.

ExclusiveWrexham
United States World Cup Roster Reveal

USMNT's Arfsten finalizes $7.5m Boro transfer

Middlesbrough have finalized an agreement to sign U.S. men's national team and Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten. Sources told GOAL last week that the deal is worth up to $7.5 million. The move to the Championship club sees Arfsten link up with USMNT teammates Sebastian Berhalter and Aidan Morris, both of whom are also Crew products.

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Championship, fixtures & results

Thursday 13 August
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
Friday 14 August
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Birmingham City crestBirmingham City00000000
2Blackburn Rovers crestBlackburn Rovers00000000
3Bolton Wanderers crestBolton Wanderers00000000
4Bristol City crestBristol City00000000
5Burnley crestBurnley00000000
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Apostas em destaque

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Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Wrexham’s Championship matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as Stubhub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Wrexham tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section.

The best way to buy cheap Wrexham tickets is to purchase them from the club’s official site, and then looking for tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of the SToK Racecourse. Second-hand resale sites such as Stubhub and Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, you can book stadium tours of the SToK Racecourse in Wrexham. The club offers tours that allow visitors to explore the stadium, learn about its history, and see behind the scenes. Tours are generally bookable online, and you can find more information and booking options through the club's official website or through ticketing partners like Ticketmaster.