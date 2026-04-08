It’s official: Johan Plat succeeds Henk de Jong and immediately signs a multi-year contract

Johan Plat was presented as SC Cambuur’s new head coach on Wednesday afternoon. The Leeuwarden-based club has thus confirmed earlier reports regarding the potential successor to Henk de Jong.

The 39-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract, with an option for an additional season, starting from the 2026/27 season, when Cambuur returns to the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Technical manager Lars Lambooij is looking forward to a successful partnership with the coach. “The start of a new era. The head coach’s role is perhaps the most important position within the club, and you must always be ready for that.”

Plat is very much looking forward to the new challenge. “I am absolutely delighted and proud to be working for this club. SC Cambuur is a true community club with passionate supporters and a magnificent stadium.” The manager can’t wait to take the next step in the Eredivisie.

As a player, Plat represented FC Volendam, FC Zwolle, FC Dordrecht, FC Oss, Telstar, Hansa Rostock and Roda JC. At CD Castellón, Plat was first assistant manager and then succeeded Dick Schreuder, who is now enjoying success at NEC Nijmegen.

As head coach, the Volendam native led the teams at VV Katwijk, Jong FC Volendam and Castellón. Plat had been without a club in professional football since September 2025.

Under De Jong’s leadership, Cambuur currently sit second in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and have already secured promotion. The experienced manager feels that this summer is the right time to take a step back and will become Plat’s right-hand man.