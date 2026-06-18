How to watch England for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is England's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 17, 3:00 PM CDT England vs Croatia (4-2) Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 23, 4:00 PM EDT England vs Ghana Boston Stadium (Foxborough, MA) June 27, 5:00 PM EDT Panama vs England New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

How to watch England World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in England?

In England and across the rest of the UK, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split entirely free-to-air between the country's two public service giants: the BBC and ITV.

Together, they share the broadcasting duties for all 104 matches of the expanded tournament, ensuring fans can watch every minute without needing a paid subscription.

Television Channels & Free Streaming

The BBC: Matches will be broadcast live on BBC One (and occasionally BBC Two), with free digital live streaming and on-demand replays available on BBC iPlayer.

ITV: Matches will air live on ITV1 (with some fixtures on ITV4), and can be streamed live for free via the ITVX app. (Viewers in Scotland can watch these matches via STV and STV Player).

Three Lions Group Stage Broadcast Split

Date (BST) Match Channel Jun 17 🇭🇷 Croatia ITV1 / ITVX Jun 23 🇬🇭 Ghana BBC One / BBC iPlayer Jun 27 🇵🇦 Panama ITV1 / ITVX

Knockout Rounds & The Final

The broadcasters have already chosen their picks for the later stages of the tournament should England progress:

The BBC holds the live rights to three of England's potential knockout ties: the Round of 32, the Round of 16, and the Semi-Final.

ITV holds the first-choice pick for the Quarter-Finals, meaning they will broadcast England's last-eight match if they make it that far.

The World Cup Final: Keeping with long-standing tradition, the final showpiece match at MetLife Stadium will be broadcast simultaneously live on both BBC One and ITV1.