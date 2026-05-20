Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoTunisia
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
team-logoNetherlands
Book Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Tunisia
Norway
H. Mejbri
V. van Dijk

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Tunisia vs the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches sees Tunisia take on the Netherlands at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 25.

With the Netherlands consistently among the tournament favourites and Tunisia aiming to make another statement on football’s biggest stage, ticket demand is expected to rise rapidly as the tournament approaches.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Tunisia vs. Netherlands tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium information, and where fans can secure seats online before availability becomes limited.

Book Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup TicketsBuy now

When is Tunisia vs The Netherlands?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 25, 2026 - 20:00Tunisia vs NetherlandsGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas CityTickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 14, 2026Sweden vs TunisiaEstadio BBVA Monterrey, México Tickets
June 20, 2026Tunisia vs JapanEstadio BBVA Monterrey, México Tickets
June 25, 2026Tunisia vs NetherlandsGEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, MO, USATickets

Netherlands World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateMatchVenue & CityStatus
June 14, 2026Netherlands vs JapanAT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), TX Tickets
June 20, 2026Netherlands vs SwedenNRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tickets
June 25, 2026Tunisia vs NetherlandsGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Tickets

How can I get Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets?

There are several ways supporters can secure tickets for Tunisia vs. the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory in phases, including lottery sales and final first-come, first-served windows.
  • FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.
  • Secondary marketplaces: Platforms such as StubHub remain an alternative way to secure tickets for sold-out World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality bundles include luxury seating, lounge access, fine dining, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans are advised to purchase early to secure the lowest prices, particularly for matches involving major European nations like the Netherlands.

Book Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup TicketsBuy now

How much are Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning prices vary depending on seating category, demand, and tournament stage.

Group-stage matches remain the cheapest way to experience the World Cup live, although fixtures involving top-ranked nations like the Netherlands are expected to command strong demand on both official and resale platforms.

The cheapest Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets are currently expected to start from around $80 to $150, depending on seat location and ticket availability.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $420$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $300$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $220$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Fans searching for the lowest prices should monitor resale platforms regularly, as ticket prices can fluctuate significantly closer to matchday.

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tunisia vs Netherlands will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the loudest and most iconic sports venues in the United States.

Primarily known as the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, the stadium has built a global reputation for its electric atmosphere and passionate crowds.

Arrowhead Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during FIFA World Cup matches, making it one of the premier venues selected for the 2026 tournament.

The atmosphere is expected to be particularly intense with Dutch supporters traditionally travelling in huge numbers for major tournaments, while Tunisia fans are also known for creating vibrant and passionate matchday scenes.

Book Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup TicketsBuy now

Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to increase closer to the tournament, especially for matches involving major European nations.

Current entry-level prices are expected to start from approximately $80 to $150, depending on demand and seating location.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to help fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official premium partners and selected resale marketplaces.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can host more than 70,000 fans during major international football matches.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have valid travel authorization or visa documentation before travelling to the USA.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting