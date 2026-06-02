How much are World Cup tickets? Everything you need to know from group stages to the Final

Dreaming of catching some World Cup action live this summer? With the opening match of the tournament kicking off on June 11, there’s no time like the present to secure seats at one or some of the stunning World Cup venues across North America.
While numerous World Cup sales windows may have come and gone, there are still ticket options available for all group-phase and knockout-stage encounters.
Let GOAL be your guide on all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information group-phase and knockout-stage, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and more.
How much are World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.
Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.
FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:
Dates
Stage / Category
Official Price Range
Secondary Market Estimated Range
June 11 - 27
Group Stage (Host Nations)
$400 - $2,735
$1,199 – $5,500+ ($1,950)
June 11 - 27
Group Stage (Marquee Neutral Giants)
$120 – $1,200
$750 – $3,800 ($1,650)
June 11 - 27
Group Stage (Standard Neutral Matches)
$120 – $1,200
$202 – $2,500 ($1,092)
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)
$225 – $540
$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (Standard Venues)
$225 – $540
$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)
July 4 – July 7
Round of 16
$240 – $640
$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)
July 9 – July 11
Quarter-finals
$450 – $1,775
$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)
July 14 – July 15
Semi-finals
$930 – $3,295
$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)
July 18
Third Place Play-off
$250 – $800
$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)
July 19
FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)
$1,490 – $7,875
$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)
World Cup 2026 prices per Category:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
How to buy World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
List of World Cup 2026 fixtures: Opening games, semi-finals, World Cup final tickets, and more
Stage
Dates
Venues/Locations
Teams
Tickets
Group A
June 11 – 24
Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlanta
Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic
Group B
June 12 – 24
Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles
Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C
June 13 – 24
New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami
Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D
June 12 – 25
Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco
United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E
June 14 – 25
Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Kansas City
Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F
June 14 – 25
Dallas, Monterrey, Houston, Kansas City
Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G
June 15 – 26
Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver
Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H
June 15 – 26
Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Guadalajara
Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I
June 16 – 26
New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto
France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Group J
June 16 – 27
Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas
Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K
June 17 – 27
Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami
Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L
June 17 – 27
Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia
England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Round of 32
June 28 – July 3
All Host Cities (Excluding GDL & MTY)
TBC
Round of 16
July 4 – July 7
Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey
TBC
Quarter-Finals
July 9 – 11
Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas City
TBC
Semi-Finals
July 14 – 15
Dallas, Atlanta
TBC
3rd Place
July 18
Miami
TBC
Final
July 19
New Jersey
TBC
When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America.
For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.
Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The host cities/venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:
- Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
- Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
- United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle