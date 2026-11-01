'The numbers tell the story!' – Gian Piero Gasperini reacts as unstoppable Roma smash Serie A record

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini praised his side's supreme confidence after a rampant 5-2 victory over Udinese took their tally to 28 goals in ten league matches. Gasperini highlighted the squad's shared responsibility as the Giallorossi put pressure on the Serie A leaders.
Roma overwhelm Udinese in breath-taking first-half display
Roma mounted heavy pressure on the Serie A top two with a sensational 5-2 away victory against Udinese. Gian Piero Gasperini's side blew their hosts away in a near-flawless opening period, scoring four goals inside the first half.
Bryan Cristante started the scoring with a tenth-minute header before Moro, Donyell Malen, and Evan N'Dicka put Roma four goals clear.
Matias Soule and Malen also struck the woodwork during a dominant first-half display.
Gasperini points to team-wide goalscoring confidence
Speaking to DAZN post-match, Gasperini reflected on Roma's record-breaking start of 28 goals in their opening ten league fixtures. "Sometimes the numbers do tell you the story," Gasperini explained.
"Besides scoring lots of goals, we're also scoring with many different players. That shows how much confidence there is in the team."
"Lots of players believe they can make a decisive contribution, be it with an assist or a goal. We're scoring more goals with more players and that's a great sign," he added.
Focus drops slightly amid second-half Udinese fightback
Udinese pulled goals back through former Roma player Nicolo Zaniolo and Palma, before Daniele Ghilardi sealed the win with his first Serie A goal in stoppage time.
Gasperini acknowledged the temporary drop in intensity after making precautionary substitutions to protect Malen and Moro.
"When you're 4-0 up, even though at half time we said we needed to be careful... that sort of thing can happen," Gasperini noted, citing fatigue from playing seven matches in three weeks.
Giallorossi sustain title push heading into busy week
The victory marks 12 goals scored by Gasperini's lethal attack in the space of a single week across all competitions.
Roma maintain their fierce momentum near the summit of the Serie A standings.
Gasperini's squad will now evaluate player fitness ahead of their upcoming fixtures.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.