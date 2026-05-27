Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Ghana's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Ghana, which will give you access to local broadcast channels including GTV.

In Ghana, soccer fans will have comprehensive coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a combination of premium satellite television and national public broadcasting.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: