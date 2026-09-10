How to get Germany vs Serbia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Germany host Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday, October 1, as Jurgen Klopp continues his opening steps in charge of Die Mannschaft in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The two sides meet again in the return fixture at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade in November, with both matches forming part of a League A, Group A2 schedule that also includes the Netherlands and Greece.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Germany vs Serbia tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Germany vs Serbia takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

Where to buy Germany vs Serbia tickets?

Tickets for the Munich leg are first made available through the DFB's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Football Association of Serbia channels are the equivalent first stop for the Belgrade return leg.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Concession pricing – the DFB offers discounts of up to 50 percent for children, seniors and disabled spectators, plus a small discount for Bayern Munich members

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given Klopp's rebuilding project generating significant interest, early booking is recommended for both legs of this pairing.

How much are Germany vs Serbia tickets?

Official pricing for the Munich leg through the DFB starts from around €65, with tickets split into five categories across the Allianz Arena ranging up to premium central seating, available at face value while allocation lasts. Official Football Association of Serbia pricing applies for the Belgrade leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Munich): secondary market listings start from as low as €27, though prices vary significantly by seat category and seller

Mid-range seats (Munich): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Belgrade return leg: generally more affordable at face value than a night at the Allianz Arena, though supply can tighten as the fixture approaches

As with any high-demand international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, as well as listings for the return leg in Belgrade.

Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Germany vs Serbia Form

Germany have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Paraguay at the World Cup on June 29, which ended in elimination. They also lost 2-1 to Ecuador earlier in the tournament, though they showed attacking quality with a 7-1 win over Curacao and a 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast. Across the five matches, Germany scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Serbia have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain. Their two wins came against Saudi Arabia and Latvia, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Serbia scored eight goals and conceded 14 across those five matches.

Germany vs Serbia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2019, when Germany and Serbia drew 1-1 in a friendly. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Germany have won two, Serbia have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Serbia's only win came at the 2010 World Cup, a 1-0 victory on June 18 in the group stage.



