Team News & Squad Latest

Fulham have three players on the injury list: Emile Smith Rowe, Benjamin Lecomte and Joachim Andersen. No suspensions are listed. Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, Bassey in defence and Rodrigo Muniz leading the line.

Bournemouth are without Alex Toth, Julian Araujo and Juanlu Sanchez through injury, and none of Rose's squad is suspended. The projected XI includes Djordje Petrovic in goal, Antonio Silva in defence, Tyler Adams in midfield and Evanilson up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Craven Cottage

Fulham host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that pits a side searching for its first win in weeks against a team on a club-record run.

Bournemouth arrive on a 10-match winning streak in all competitions. On Thursday, Marco Rose's men came from a goal and a man down to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League, with Alvaro Rodriguez and substitute Rayan scoring after Bafode Diakite's first-half red card.

The turnaround under Rose has been striking. Bournemouth sat just above the relegation zone after a 5-1 loss to Chelsea on October 10, and they now occupy fifth place and lead the Europa League table with five wins from five.

Fulham are in a different place. Alvaro Arbeloa's side have drawn their last three Premier League games, with the most recent a 1-1 stalemate against Manchester City, and they sit 16th.

Arbeloa also has off-field matters to manage. Captain Calvin Bassey has been linked with Manchester United, but the Fulham boss has said the defender is not for sale in January and that talks over a new contract are under way.

Here is how to watch the match, along with the latest team news and form.

Form

Fulham's last five matches read one win, three draws and one defeat. They drew 1-1 with Manchester City on November 21 and have also drawn 1-1 with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. A 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace on October 28 was followed by a 1-0 win at Coventry City earlier that month. Fulham scored four goals and conceded three across the five games.

Bournemouth have won all five of their recent matches. They beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on November 21. Rose's side have scored 11 goals and conceded three, with clean sheets against Forest and Leeds United.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 1-0 Bournemouth win at Craven Cottage on May 9, 2026, in the Premier League. Across the last five meetings, Bournemouth have won three, Fulham one and one game was drawn. Bournemouth have scored eight goals in those fixtures and Fulham six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham are 16th and Bournemouth are fifth.