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Erling Haaland bag collectionGetty Images
Rob Norcup

From Hermès to Housing: Erling Haaland’s $300k Birkin Bags vs Robbie Fowler’s £31M Property Empire

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E. Haaland

Erling Haaland’s fashion collection, Robbie Fowler’s property portfolio and much more

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It's not all fast cars, flashy yachts, and magnificent mansions for today's elite footballers. Several of the game's legendary figures are choosing entirely different avenues to invest their multi-million-pound earnings.

While Manchester City’s superstar striker Erling Haaland dominates headlines on the pitch, his off-pitch passion lies in a highly lucrative alternative investment: an ultra-exclusive collection of Hermès Birkin and HAC luxury bags. But he isn't the first player to see fashion and collectables as a viable asset class. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler famously channelled his wages into a much more traditional property investment strategy, quietly building a multi-million-pound real estate empire.

From rare high-fashion statement pieces to lucrative brick-and-mortar portfolios, sporting icons are using their eye-popping paychecks to build incredible, diverse investment portfolios. Let GOAL take you inside the fascinating, ultra-luxury collections of modern-day footballers.

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Erling Haaland’s million-pound handbag collection

Haaland Hermes BagGetty Images

Erling Haaland is renowned for his scoring antics, having netted 112 goals in 132 appearances for Manchester City and 7 for Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, off the pitch, he’s also hitting the headlines, sending the fashion world into a frenzy with his world-class luxury bag vault, which is estimated to be worth over a staggering $1 million.

Rather than standard designer bags, Haaland has focused intensely on purchasing highly selective, investment-grade pieces from the French fashion house Hermès. The focal point of his collection is the oversized Haut à Courroies (HAC) line. Originally designed in the late 19th century to transport saddles, the HAC heavily inspired the iconic Birkin handbag.

Traditionally, luxury bags of this type have been marketed through a deeply gendered lens, making Haaland’s proud, oversized aesthetic a refreshing and highly talked-about shift in modern sports culture.

The crown jewels of Haaland’s Hermès collection

While Haaland has numerous bags in his growing collection, these are a few of the standout pieces:

  • HAC 50 'Endless Road': A rare patchwork leather travel bag depicting a winding mountain highway. It is valued between $30,000 and $50,000 on the resale market.
  • Caban Togo Multipockets HAC Birkin 50: This utility-style masterpiece features an edgy multi-pocket layout, a version of which commanded a staggering $60,480 at a Christie's auction.
  • HAC Rock Black: Valued at roughly $68,000, this rock-and-roll variation features an unconventional front zip, chain accents, and an integrated snap pocket.
  • The Ultimate Gift: Beyond his massive travel bags, reports suggest Haaland also splurged roughly $440,000 on a highly coveted White Himalayan Birkin, complete with diamond embellishments, as a gift for his partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

Haaland’s high-end style does extend beyond Hermès too. His travel variations also feature a vibrant Sky Blue Goyard Jouvence toiletry bag that mirrors Manchester City’s signature colours, a Louis Vuitton Landscape travel bag, and a Chanel Métiers d'art suitcase.

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Robbie Fowler: The Property Mogul

Robbie Fowler Getty Images

Robbie Fowler always had an eye for a goal. During his 14-season, 376-game Premier League career with Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester City, he netted 163 times. The player the Anfield faithful nicknamed 'God' also had the Midas touch when it came to making money, and he became an investing trailblazer for many footballing stars of the modern era.

Fowler began pouring his wages into bricks and mortar during the mid-to-late 1990s, under the early guidance of financial advisors. It proved to be a huge success, with Fowler’s meticulously built property portfolio now boasting an estimated valuation in excess of $40 million.

How did Robbie Fowler build his property empire?

Unlike typical high-earning footballers and sports icons who used their earnings to buy luxury penthouses and mansions in highly sought-after spots, Robbie Fowler focused on the buy-to-let market, snapping up rows of cheaper, everyday terraced housing and flats across the North West of England, Scotland, and Cardiff.

Beginning with a single property for himself and his parents, Fowler and his partner Kerrie expanded aggressively, crossing the 100-unit threshold by the mid-2000s. His dominance as a landlord grew so extensive that Manchester City fans famously adapted The Beatles' Yellow Submarine to chant, "We all live in a Robbie Fowler house," when he played at the club between 2002 and 2006.

The business proved so lucrative that the former striking sensation set up the Robbie Fowler Property Academy, a training layout designed to educate aspiring property investors on the fundamentals of the housing market.

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Footballers and ex-footballers luxury investments and business ventures

There's a growing breed of current footballers and former icons of the sport who are looking to invest their money. Here are just a few examples:

Footballer 

Investment Categories

Notable Assets

Financial Focus

Erling Haaland

Luxury Assets & Tech

Hermès handbag vault and Oura ring stake

High-liquidity resale fashion and wellness tech

Robbie Fowler

Real Estate / Buy-to-Let

UK houses and flats worth $40M+

High-volume rental yields and capital growth

Cristiano Ronaldo

Hospitality, Fitness, & Media

Pestana CR7 hotels and luxury watches

Global lifestyle brand and equity ownership

Lionel Messi

Hospitality & Venture Capital

MiM Hotels chain and Play Time firm

Silicon Valley startups and boutique resort real estate

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Tech, Padel, & Real Estate

Padel Zenter complexes across Europe; residential and commercial property

Premium lifestyle facilities capitalising on fast-growing sports trends

David Beckham

Franchise Ownership & Esports

Inter Miami CF and Guild Esports equity

Global lifestyle licensing and sports team equity

Frequently asked questions

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland spends his multi-million-pound fortune on a massive luxury car collection, high-end real estate, elite watches, designer fashion, private aviation, and a growing business investment portfolio

Erling Haaland has built a jaw-dropping luxury bag collection estimated to be worth over £1 million. While many fans mistake his bags for standard Birkins, Haaland is actually a massive collector of the Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC). 

Former Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, made the vast majority of his fortune through shrewd, long-term investments in the UK residential property market, which significantly eclipsed his earnings as a Premier League football star.

While his football career provided the initial capital, his strategic transition from income to assets, built an estimated net worth of over $40 million.

Professional footballers and ex-footballers tend to invest their money across a diverse mix of real estate portfolios, private equity startups, commercial business empires, and traditional liquid assets to convert short-term, peak playing earnings into lifelong wealth. 

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