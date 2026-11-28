Team News & Squad Latest

Everton will be without James Tarkowski, who is listed as suspended, and no injuries are currently reported in Moyes' squad.

Liverpool have a longer absence list, with Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Vitezslav Jaros all injured. Projected XIs are not yet available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Everton vs Liverpool Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton host Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League Merseyside Derby. The game kicks off at 12:00 GMT.

David Moyes' side arrive on the back of a heavy defeat. Brentford beat them 4-0 on Monday night, which ended a run of wins against Coventry City and Newcastle United.

Liverpool come in with far better momentum. Andoni Iraola's team won 3-0 at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

That result followed a 4-0 home win over Manchester United in the league. Liverpool have now won three in a row after losses to Arsenal and Fenerbahce earlier this month.

Everton sit ninth and Liverpool fourth, so the visitors carry the stronger league position into a fixture that rarely follows form. The derby also has fresh history in the new ground, where Liverpool won 2-1 in April.

Here is how to watch the match, including the TV channel and live stream options.

Form

Everton have won three, drawn none and lost two of their last five games across all competitions. Their latest result was a 4-0 league defeat at Brentford on November 23. Before that they beat Coventry City 3-1 and won 1-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League, then beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight in that spell, and Arsenal beat them 2-0 on October 24.

Liverpool have also won three and lost two, with no draws. Their most recent game was a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League, and they beat Manchester United 4-0 three days earlier. They won 3-1 at Crystal Palace on November 8 and lost 3-2 to Fenerbahce in Europe on November 4. Liverpool have scored 12 and conceded five, with consecutive clean sheets in their last two matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a Premier League game on April 19, 2026, when Liverpool won 2-1 at Everton. Across the last five league meetings, Liverpool have won three, Everton one and one game was drawn. Liverpool have scored seven goals in those matches and Everton six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton are ninth and Liverpool are fourth.