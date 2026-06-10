Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

eToro will give you £50 worth of assets if you deposit £200+.

Here’s how it works: As with all investments, your capital is at risk and investments can go up or down.

Use this eToro link to sign up. New customers only.

If accepted, deposit at least £200 within 90 days of registering. Only your first deposit counts.

Keep the money in your eToro account for at least 90 days.

You’ll get the bonus approximately seven days after meeting the qualification criteria.

Receive £50 worth of assets as your bonus.

Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Key Ts & Cs

See full T&Cs at eToro, with a summary below:

Eligibility Criteria (not mentioned above)

You can’t be an existing eToro customer with an eToro Account and not be a customer whose eToro Account has been closed within the past 30 days.

You must be a UK resident.

You must select interest in trading stocks and/or cryptocurrencies as part of the registration.

You must have your account fully verified by completing your profile pursuant to eToro procedures and policies.

You must NOT be an employee of eToro or of an eToro subsidiary, parent company or a company under common control with eToro.

Promotion T&Cs are governed by the laws of the jurisdiction of the relevant eToro entity, as determined by the participant’s country of residence or the entity with which the participant’s eToro account is registered.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. With crypto, don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.