How to get England vs Spain tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

A blockbuster international football spectacle returns to Wembley Stadium as Thomas Tuchel's England face European champions Spain in a mouth-watering UEFA Nations League clash.

The Three Lions faithful will pack out the iconic national stadium on Saturday, September 26, 2026, eager to see England tests themselves against one of the most technically gifted national teams in world football.

Supporters will transform Wembley into a wall of white and red, ready to create a electric atmosphere for one of the marquee fixtures of the international break.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy England vs Spain tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, Wembley Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is England vs Spain UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

England vs Spain kicks off at 7:45pm local time on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

How to buy England vs Spain UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League matches — ranging from general admission seats to executive hospitality packages — managed through official football association portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to extreme demand for international fixtures at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium, ticket sales follow structured phases:

My England Football Members: Priority access for general admission tickets is granted to registered My England Football members and members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) during dedicated presale windows.

General Public Sale: Remaining general admission seats are released to the public via the official FA ticketing portal. However, high-profile fixtures against Spain regularly sell out during early member phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seats, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do England vs Spain UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at Wembley Stadium vary based on seating category, view perspective, and age qualification:

Category Tiers: General admission tickets at Wembley are categorized from Category 1 (Level 1 and Level 2 longside seats) down to Category 4 (upper tier corner/behind goals), with adult face-value prices typically ranging between £35 and £110+ .

Concession Discounts: Discounted tickets are available for Juniors (Under 16), Young Adults, and Seniors across designated general admission sections.

Seat Location: Central side stands ( Bobby Moore Stand / Main Longside Tiers ) command higher pricing for premium views, while upper tiers offer entry-level pricing.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry at Wembley Stadium is strictly digital. Spectators receive mobile tickets directly on their smartphones via official digital wallets or matchday ticketing apps.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Nations League matches at Wembley Stadium, traveling Spain supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (East Stand Upper / Lower Tier Corner - Blocks 113 to 115).

Away sector face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League fixtures are regulated under UEFA guidelines and generally range between €35 and €60.

To purchase tickets in the official away allocation, traveling supporters must be registered members of the Royal Spanish Football Federation's official supporter club (Selección Española / RFEF). Away section allocations are distributed through official RFEF ticketing channels and routinely sell out via internal member lotteries.

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

England vs Spain Form

England go into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, all played at the World Cup. Their most recent outing was a 6-4 victory over France in the quarter-finals on July 18, a result that underlined their attacking threat. They also beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2 during the tournament, though a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals ended their World Cup. Across those five matches, England scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Spain's recent form is exceptional. De la Fuente's side won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final on July 19, and they also beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals. That run of five consecutive victories included clean sheets in three of the five games.

England vs Spain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Spain victory in the Euro 2024 final on July 14, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold the edge with three wins to England's one, with one draw. The one England victory in that run came in the 2018 UEFA Nations League, when they won 3-2 in Seville.

England vs Spain Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit third and Spain fourth as the competition gets underway.