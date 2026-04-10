Zian Flemming is enjoying a strong season in the Premier League. He recently scored his ninth goal of the campaign for Burnley and still believes he can earn a place in the Dutch national team. In an interview with Voetbal International, the 27-year-old striker discusses his ambition and his chances of shining at the World Cup.

The former Fortuna Sittard striker now has eight Premier League goals, making him the highest-scoring Dutchman in England’s top flight this term.

Despite his form, the striker reports that national team manager Ronald Koeman has yet to get in touch. “I haven’t heard anything yet. If anyone has ever come to watch my matches, I certainly haven’t noticed.”

“Last season people kept asking why I wasn’t in the Netherlands squad yet, and I answered that the manager doesn’t watch the Championship,” says the Burnley striker, who now plays at a higher level and is still hearing the same question.

“The Premier League is undoubtedly the best and toughest in the world. No Dutch player has scored more goals than me this season, so I do wonder why I’m not in the squad yet.”

Nevertheless, the Amsterdam native remains optimistic about his chances with Oranje. “I’m going to make sure the national coach can’t ignore me any longer. That point can’t be far off.”

He adds that one international break remains to catch Koeman’s eye: “There’s still one chance. It’s slim, but I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”