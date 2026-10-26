Daniel Farke tips 'most promising' James Trafford to become England No. 1 after Leeds United heroics

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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes James Trafford is destined for the very top of the international game following his impressive start at Elland Road. The young goalkeeper was the standout performer as the Whites secured a hard-fought goalless draw away at Sunderland.

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Farke hails Trafford’s international potential

Farke has lavished praise on Trafford, labelling the summer signing as the most exciting young goalkeeper currently developing in British football. The 24-year-old was instrumental in ensuring Leeds left the Stadium of Light with a point, producing a series of vital interventions to keep Sunderland at bay throughout a tense Premier League encounter.

The manager was quick to highlight the keeper's long-term trajectory, suggesting that a regular spot in the Three Lions setup is well within his reach if he continues his current path of development at club level. "Of course, he's for me the most promising young goalkeeper in the UK and he has all potential, more or less, to be also one day England's No. 1," Farke said, as quoted by ESPN. "He shows this capability for us day in, week in, week out, but he has to keep going and show this with consistency. Again, I expect performances like this because he has potential to do this and nevertheless, we are all happy to have him."

Shot-stopping heroics at the Stadium of Light

During the stalemate against the Black Cats, Trafford was required to show his full range of abilities to preserve a clean sheet for the visitors. He was twice equal to the efforts of Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey in the opening forty-five minutes, before maintaining his concentration after the interval to deny Nilson Angulo during a period of sustained pressure.

The former Manchester City academy graduate arrived at Leeds in a deal worth an initial £40 million, a figure that raised eyebrows among some observers. However, Farke maintains that the significant financial outlay was justified by the quality the youngster brings to the squad, both in terms of technical skill and his psychological impact on the defenders playing in front of him.

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Confidence and aura at the back

Farke noted that Trafford’s presence provides a sense of security to the Leeds backline, which was tested frequently by a Sunderland side desperate to move off the bottom of the table. The manager explained that while the saves made on Saturday were expected of a player of his calibre, the goalkeeper's overall demeanour is what truly sets him apart from his peers.

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"I wouldn't say there was an unbelievable, world class save, but several good saves and he has shown also today why we were so desperate to sign him. Yes, his natural belief and skills, his aura and confidence also inspires the players in front of him but to be honest, I was expecting a performance like this from him, this is why we spent some money on him," Farke added.

Expectations for the Elland Road star

Despite the high praise, Farke is determined to keep his goalkeeper grounded, emphasizing that the standard set against Sunderland must become the norm rather than the exception. Leeds currently sit in the top half of the Premier League table after eight matches, and maintaining a solid defensive record will be crucial to their ambitions for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign.

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"I expect also a goalkeeper for Leeds on this level in a difficult away game to be the here and there. I don't expect anything less than the performance that he showed today," the German coach concluded.