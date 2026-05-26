Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in Curacao and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel TeleCuracao.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Curacao?

In Curaçao, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and a premium regional satellite network.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: