Como: the latest on Jesus Rodriguez and Ramon – how they are and when they’ll be back

No international duty for Jacobo Ramon and Jesus Rodriguez, who were sidelined at Como ahead of the international break. Here are the latest updates on their condition from Sky.





The winger had travelled to Spain but, after examining him, the doctors sent him back because his knee problem would have prevented him from playing, so he is now receiving treatment in Como. For now, he is undergoing therapy, but the injury is not thought to be serious and he hopes to be fit for the restart against Udinese; his condition will be assessed on a day-to-day basis next week.





As for Ramon, however, he has a psoas muscle problem: recovery time is around two weeks; it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the Udinese game, but it is unlikely; otherwise, he will be available for the match against Inter.











