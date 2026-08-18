How to buy Burnley 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

The Clarets are back in the Championship, and if recent history is any guide, Turf Moor is about to become a fortress again. Burnley's last stint in the second tier produced one of the most dominant campaigns in English league history, an unbeaten home record and the best defensive numbers ever recorded, so the appetite for promotion football in Lancashire is as strong as ever.

The 2026/27 fixture list has plenty to get excited about. West Ham visited on the opening weekend in a clash of relegated heavyweights, Wolves come to Turf Moor in October, and the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers arrives in November. Add a packed festive schedule and the Championship's usual chaos, and there are few better value tickets in English football.

So how can you get your hands on tickets to see Burnley in action this season? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Clarets play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

Upcoming Burnley 2026/27 fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sun 23 Aug 2026 West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026 Norwich City vs Burnley Carrow Road, Norwich Tickets Wed 2 Sep 2026 Burnley vs Middlesbrough Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Wed 9 Sep 2026 Wrexham vs Burnley Racecourse Ground, Wrexham Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 Swansea City vs Burnley Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026 Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026 Lincoln City vs Burnley LNER Stadium, Lincoln Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026 Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026 Burnley vs Stoke City Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026 Burnley vs Bolton Wanderers Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Tue 29 Dec 2026 Burnley vs Lincoln City Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Fri 1 Jan 2027 Burnley vs Sheffield United Turf Moor, Burnley Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027 Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Ewood Park, Blackburn Tickets

How much are Burnley 2026/27 tickets?

Championship football brings better value than the Premier League, and adult matchday tickets at Turf Moor start from around £30 for standard fixtures, rising depending on seat location, opponent and date.

The derbies and marquee games sit at the top of the range. The same seat can be priced differently from game to game, and the highest demand fixtures often sell out before most fans get a chance to look. On StubHub, prices update live with demand, so for the Blackburn derby and the festive fixtures, the cheapest seats disappear first and early buyers get the widest choice.

How to get Burnley season tickets?

A season ticket remains the only guaranteed way to be at Turf Moor for every home game of the campaign, with a reserved seat for all league action.

Burnley confirmed their 2026/27 season ticket plans in March 2026 following a consultation with the Fan Advisory Board and supporter groups. Prices in recent Championship seasons have started from around £352 for adults, £242 for over 65s and as low as £58 for under 12s, with the club having previously frozen prices as a thank you to supporters.

Demand is consistently high, and the waiting list for new season ticket holders has closed early in previous campaigns. For fans who cannot secure one, or who only want to attend selected fixtures, StubHub offers the flexibility to pick individual games with no membership needed.

History of Turf Moor

Turf Moor is a football stadium in Burnley, Lancashire, with a capacity of 21,944. It has been the home of Burnley Football Club since 1883, making it the second longest continuously used ground in English professional football.

The stadium sits on Harry Potts Way, named after the manager who won the 1959-60 First Division title with the club. The ground comprises four stands: the Bob Lord Stand, the Cricket Field Stand, the North Stand and the Jimmy McIlroy Stand. The compact bowl and its acoustics give Turf Moor one of the better atmospheres in the division, particularly for derby nights.