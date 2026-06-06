Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. C New York/New Jersey Stadium

Brazil vs Morocco will kick-off on 13 June 2026 at 22:00 GMT and 18:00 EST.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brazil vs Morocco: Match context

The opening kickoff in East Rutherford couldn't be more important for two sides eager to establish their footing in a heavily contested group. Under intense domestic pressure, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti must prove his direct, space-attacking system can deliver on the world stage under the weight of historic expectations. They face a relentless, battle-hardened Morocco side managed by newly appointed tactical innovator Mohamed Ouahbi - who takes charge of a brilliant generation looking to replicate or exceed their historic semi-final run from four years ago. Playing in front of a roaring global audience at the state-of-the-art New York New Jersey Stadium, this fixture has all the makings of an instant World Cup classic.

With tournament heavyweights Scotland waiting in the wings alongside a highly energetic Haiti squad in Group C, a misstep on matchday one could prove catastrophic. For Brazil, this represents a chance to validate their footballing supremacy, move past recent qualification struggles, and assert their elite technical evolution under their first foreign manager in decades. For Morocco, it is the crucial test of a new era, transitioning from a beloved defensive framework into an uninhibited tactical engine ready to take on the world's best. As the spotlights illuminate the turf of New Jersey, the immense pressure of an opening match will transform this pitch into a pressure cooker, where tactical endurance and breaking down space will heavily dictate who walks away with a precious three points.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil’s path to North America

Brazil’s journey to the 2026 World Cup was anything but smooth, navigating a highly turbulent CONMEBOL qualification cycle that ultimately prompted a massive managerial shift. The Seleção initially stumbled through the early rounds of South American qualifying, suffering historical setbacks including a painful 4-1 humbling against rivals Argentina under previous management that left them sliding down the standings.

The turning point arrived with the blockbuster appointment of legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti. Tasked with steadying the ship and converting raw individual flair into a structural collective, Ancelotti took over a side sitting in fourth place with 21 points. Brazil ultimately stabilised their campaign, displaying just enough tactical resolve and closing out necessary results in the final qualification windows of 2025 to cement a fifth-place finish. By securing automatic passage to North America, the five-time world champions ensured their flawless record of attending every single World Cup remained intact, setting the stage for a grand redemption arc under the New Jersey lights.

Morocco's qualification masterclass

In complete contrast, the Atlas Lions booked their place at the 2026 showpiece by executing a flawless, dominant march through African qualifying. Building on the immense psychological momentum of their legendary fourth-place finish at Qatar 2022, Morocco turned their CAF qualification campaign into a statement of pure continental supremacy.

Under the guidance of Walid Regragui, Morocco ruthlessly cleared their path in Group E, stringing together an unblemished record of eight victories from eight matches. They blew opposition away with a balanced mixture of structural defensive security and devastating efficiency out wide. Although Regragui made the shocking decision to step down in March 2026 to allow for the team's natural evolution, he left behind an uninhibited, elite squad. Newly appointed boss Mohamed Ouahbi inherited a roaring engine that soared into the tournament completely unafraid of global heavyweights, mathematically stamping their ticket early as Africa's most formidable outfit.

Brazil vs Morocco team news

Brazil team news

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has finalised a star-studded 26-man roster centered heavily around a lethal core of European champions. The major talking point heading into the opener centers on talisman Neymar Jr., whose return to the World Cup stage after a two-and-a-half-year international absence has been clouded by a minor muscle edema sustained with Santos. Ancelotti has confirmed the medical staff is managing his recovery individually, ensuring he remains with the squad even if he is protected for the later stages of the tournament.

With Neymar managed carefully, the attacking keys have been completely handed to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's in-form wide forward Raphinha. Ancelotti has publicly praised Raphinha as the world's finest asset at attacking deep space, indicating he will deploy him in an advanced, flexible midfield role. Defensively, Champions League finalist Marquinhos wears the captain's armband, partnering Arsenal centre-half Gabriel Magalhães to secure the central defence.

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Morocco team news

Morocco enters the tournament under the fresh tactical stewardship of Mohamed Ouahbi, who was fast-tracked into the senior hot seat following his spectacular success guiding the U-20 squad to a global title in 2025. Ouahbi has zero major injury concerns following a successful 2-1 warm-up win over Kosovo, allowing him to field an experienced, highly synchronised starting eleven built on familiar foundations.

The big squad selection story is the inclusion of Ouahbi's teenage U-20 proteges, Othmane Maamma and Yassir Zabiri, though both are expected to provide dynamic energy off the bench. Paris Saint-Germain's world-class right-back Achraf Hakimi remains the undisputed structural pillar of the team, heavily relied upon to anchor the defensive block while driving Morocco's wide attacking sequences.

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Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil)

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Revered as one of the greatest, most decorated managers in football history, Carlo Ancelotti makes his highly anticipated international tournament debut as Brazil's first high-profile foreign manager in decades. The Italian tactician is an expert in player relationships and structural fluidity, building a system designed to afford maximum creative liberty to his attackers while enforcing absolute defensive responsibility.

Ancelotti utilises a balanced 4-2-3-1 that shifts into a vertical counter-attacking weapon. He demands his midfielders look forward immediately upon recovery, bypassing lengthy side-to-side possession sequences to exploit space behind opposition defensive lines. His primary challenge in East Rutherford will be ensuring his midfield double-pivot can protect the backline when his attack-minded full-backs push high up the pitch.

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

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Stepping into the senior spotlight just three months before the tournament, Mohamed Ouahbi brings a reputation for fearless, forward-thinking tactical adjustments and youth integration. Having masterminded a historic youth world title, the 49-year-old Belgium-born coach prefers to play an energetic, possession-based style focused heavily on overloading the flanks.

While respecting the compact, low-block defensive identity that made Morocco famous in 2022, Ouahbi has gradually implemented a more vertical attacking blueprint. He prefers to use a highly athletic three-man midfield to press second balls aggressively before utilising rapid combinations between his full-backs and inverted wingers to slice through opposing lines, presenting a more expansive look than his predecessor.

26-man World Cup squads

Brazil World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Roger Ibañez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá

Attackers: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior

Morocco World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Attackers: Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Díaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni

Brazil vs Morocco key matchups

Vinicius Junior vs Achraf Hakimi: A truly world-class, box-office matchup down the flank. Vinicius Junior arrives looking to assert his Ballon d'Or pedigree, using his lethal dribbling pace to isolate defenders in 1v1 situations. He will run directly into Achraf Hakimi, one of the few full-backs in world football possessing the raw recovery speed, physical strength, and tactical intelligence to match the Brazilian step-for-step. Whichever player wins this explosive duel will alter the entire landscape of Group C.

Raphinha vs Morocco's central midfield block: With Ancelotti explicitly instructing Raphinha to operate close to the defensive line to exploit vertical spaces, the burden of containment falls squarely on Morocco's midfield anchors. Sofyan Amrabat will be tasked with tracking Raphinha's intelligent central movements, ensuring the Barcelona star cannot pick up the ball cleanly on the half-turn to feed Brazil's overlapping runners.

Gabriel Magalhães vs Youssef En-Nesyri: A grueling aerial and physical battle inside the penalty box. En-Nesyri is a relentless target man who thrives on attacking crosses and destabilising centre-backs with his intense work rate. Arsenal's Gabriel must use his elite positioning and physical strength to dominate his defensive territory, denying Morocco clear opportunities from dead-ball situations and crosses.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: