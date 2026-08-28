How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Borussia Dortmund take on Paderborn on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Both teams will enter this matchweek aiming to build early-season momentum and secure crucial points in the German top-flight standings. Historical competitive meetings between the two sides have featured high-scoring clashes, making this an intriguing matchup for football supporters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund host Paderborn at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, with kick-off scheduled for the opening Bundesliga matchday.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 12 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn 07 in the Bundesliga, you have two primary options depending on whether the match is played at Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund) or the Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn):

Borussia Dortmund (Home Fixture): Buy directly through the official BVB Ticketshop on the club's website (bvb.de). Tickets typically open to BVB club members first before any remaining seats go on general sale.

SC Paderborn 07 (Away Fixture): Buy through the official Paderborn online ticket store (scp07.de). If you are looking to sit in the away section at Paderborn, away tickets are distributed via Borussia Dortmund's official away ticket sales system.

Secondary Ticket Platforms If tickets sell out on official club channels, you can look for resale seats on secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub. Keep in mind that prices on secondary platforms may be higher than face value.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn vary depending on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets directly through the club or resale tickets via secondary platforms:

Primary / Official Club Prices (Face Value) official Borussia Dortmund prices :

Standing Places (Yellow Wall / Südtribüne): Approximately £16 (€18.50).

Category 6 (Lower Tier Seating): Approximately £30 (€35.00).

Category 5 (Standard Seating): Approximately £43 (€50.00).

Category 2 to 4 (Side Stand Seating): Approximately £49 to £60 (€57.00–€70.00).

Category 1 & Premium Seating: Approximately £73 to £82 (€85.00–€95.00).

Secondary & Resale Market Prices Due to high demand and limited availability for non-members, prices on authorized secondary ticket platforms (such as StubHub) fluctuate based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Standing Resale: Starts from roughly £40 to £55 .

Standard Category Seating: Typically ranges between £85 and £130 .

Category 1 & Premium Locations: Can range from £150 to £210+ .

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Form

Borussia Dortmund head into the Bundesliga season with a difficult recent run, recording one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their sole victory came in a friendly against FC Tokyo, winning 1-0. They drew 2-2 with Roma in pre-season before losing 2-3 to Arsenal in a friendly and then falling 1-2 to Bayern Munich in the Supercup on August 22. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Paderborn's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 DFB-Pokal victory over 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck on August 23. They drew twice with Werder Bremen, both finishing 2-2, and beat Osnabrueck 2-0 in pre-season. Their only loss came against Magdeburg, 0-2, in late July. Paderborn scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on February 2, 2021, when Borussia Dortmund beat Paderborn 3-2. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund have won three, with one draw and one Paderborn win. The most lopsided result came in a Bundesliga fixture on May 31, 2020, when Paderborn hosted Dortmund and lost 1-6, and a friendly in January 2017 produced the same scoreline in Dortmund's favour.