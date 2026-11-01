'A brilliant move' - Borussia Dortmund players reveal how Niko Kovac's shock tactical masterstroke stunned Bayern Munich

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Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac produced a major tactical surprise during the recent Der Klassiker, moving away from his established defensive system to frustrate Bayern Munich. The bold decision to revert to a back four earned significant praise from senior members of the Dortmund squad following the hard-fought draw.

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Kovac shifts to back four for Munich trip

In a move that caught many by surprise, Dortmund abandoned their recent defensive traditions to field a four-man backline against Bayern. The tactical gamble paid dividends as Dortmund secured a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, despite the system having not been used in the league since a defeat to RB Leipzig in March 2025. Kovac had spent months drilling a three-man central defensive unit, making the sudden shift for the season's biggest domestic game a massive risk.

The impact of the change was immediately felt by the players on the pitch, who felt the new shape allowed them to compete more effectively with the Bavarian giants. "Niko has had a genius move with the four-man backline," goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said, as quoted by Kicker. The Swiss international was full of admiration for his manager's decision, describing the move as "very brave" given the high stakes of the encounter and the quality of the opposition.

Training struggles preceded Allianz success

Interestingly, the implementation of the new system was far from smooth during the lead-up to the match. Nico Schlotterbeck, who formed a central partnership with Waldemar Anton, has lifted the lid on a rocky dress rehearsal that threatened to derail the manager's masterplan before kickoff. Far from an instant tactical masterclass, the squad’s final training session descended into an underwhelming, disjointed affair that left plenty of lingering questions heading into the contest.

"The coach spoke with me and Waldi about what we thought of it. he team committed to it yesterday. The final training session wasn't the best, you can ask the coach about that, but the team committed, and that's the most important thing," the defender explained.

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Tactical doubts brushed aside before Bayern

Kovac himself corroborated this account, suggesting that a poor dress rehearsal often leads to a better opening night performance. The Croatian coach noted that while the team practiced the four-man line to prepare for Bayern's recurring patterns, he wasn't entirely satisfied with the execution in training. However, he trusted that his players' experience with similar systems in their respective national teams would eventually carry them through the pressure of the match day environment.

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"Yesterday we practiced the back four and ran through certain drills, because they're always repeated here in Munich. I wasn't entirely satisfied, but it's usually the case that if the last training session doesn't go so well, then the game is usually better. And that was the case today. You can see that the guys in the national team play in a back four," Kovac revealed.

Respect without fear for the champions

The result served as a statement of intent for a Dortmund side that has often struggled for consistency in recent trips to the Allianz Arena. Schlotterbeck concluded that the blend of strategy and mentality was perfect for the occasion.

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"The tactics, the intensity, the necessary respect, but no awe—all in all, that worked well today, and that's why everyone deserved praise today: the coach and the team," the German international stated emphatically.