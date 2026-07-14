Sky Sports subscriptions explained: Prices, plans, and cheapest ways to watch

Sky Stream - £35 per month on a 24-month contract

Gone are the days when you needed a satellite dish drilled into the side of your house. Sky Stream is now the default for new customers, delivering the full Sky TV experience over your existing Wi-Fi connection. For the 2026-27 season, Sky Stream currently offers the most aggressive entry price. For the price listed, you receive the base Sky Essential TV package, which includes Netflix and standard entertainment channels, alongside the full Sky Sports add-on.

If you plan on watching football year-round and do not mind committing to a two-year contract, this is the cheapest dedicated TV option available with no setup fees, full HD viewing, and all Sky Sports+ streams included. For those who refuse to be tied down for two years, Sky Stream does offer a 31-day rolling contract option, though the monthly price jumps to £43 and requires a £20 setup fee.

NOW TV - From £14.99 per day

If you only want Sky Sports for the nine months of the football season, or simply want to dip in and out for specific title clashes, NOW TV is your best bet. You do not need a base entertainment package to get started; you simply pay for the sports access you need.

Pass Type Cost Commitment Best For Sports Day £14.99 24 hours One-off matches Sports Flexible £34.99/month 31-day rolling Cancelling post-season Sports Saver £27.99/month 6-month minimum Avid sports fans

Keep in mind that NOW TV's standard stream caps out at 720p resolution. If you want 1080p Full HD and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, you will need to add the NOW Boost upgrade for an extra £6 per month. If you have the hardware to support 4K Ultra HD viewing, the Ultra Boost add-on costs an extra £9 per month.

Sky Sports & TNT Sports - £60 per month on a 24-month contract

While Sky Sports holds the rights to the majority of Premier League games and the entirety of the EFL, they do not have a complete monopoly. If your club is playing in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, you will need TNT Sports to catch those mid-week fixtures. For fans who want every televised Premier League match plus all European football, Sky offers a combined package featuring Sky TV, Netflix, Sky Sports, and TNT Sports.