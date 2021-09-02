The best football boots for kids: footwear for firm, soft and multi ground plus astro turf

From time-saving laceless to smudge-free sneakers, find the right pair of shoes for your budding footballer that will last all season long

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

If you’re the parent of a budding footballer, you'll know how tough it can be to find the right pair of football boots for your child. This is especially true when you don’t know where their next match will be taking place or what kind of ground they'll be playing on until they arrive.

So which kind are best? What do all the technical-sounding terms like FG, AG, GT, DF mean?

We've decoded the acronyms and rounded up the best football boots so the mystery is finally solved. Here are the best kids' football boots for all playing surfaces.

FG (FIRM-GROUND) BOOTS

Firm ground boots are the most popular type of boots sold, as they’re perfect for playing on well-maintained pitches in the summer. They are also suitable for deep winter when the grass has frozen over. They’re best in dry to slightly wet conditions and have blade-shaped studs.

Best elite firm ground boots: Adidas Kids Predator Mutator 20+

This is the kids' version of the Predator boot that elite players can’t get enough of. This particular laceless boot is fitted with a stretchy sock collar to keep a firm grip on the foot. The pink spines are called Demonskin and as well as looking cool, they help provide grip in the strike zone. Laceless boots are really popular amongst kids as there are no laces to mess about with.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £75.00 (originally £130.00)

Best budget pair of firm ground boots: Mercurial Superfly Academy Cr7 DF Junior

Cristiano Ronaldo’s line of Mercurial Superfly boots in these safari print Mercurial Superfly boots - the safari Polkadot print even stretches as far as the laces which are printed with the pattern. The safari pattern was chosen to show off Cristiano Ronaldo’s cheetah-like speed and on the sole is a picture of his signature celebration stance.

The boots have a dynamic fit collar sock to keep feet locked in place and even though these have laces there are two loops on the sock to help pull boots on and off.

Get them from Sports Direct for £34.00 (originally £67.99)

SG (SOFT-GROUND) BOOTS

Best elite soft ground boots: Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 13 Academy

Soft ground boots are designed for longer muddy grass which makes them ideal for playing in a place as rainy as the United Kingdom. The studs are rounder and longer than their firm ground blade counterparts. Soft-ground studs really grip into the wet grass to help propel you forwards and make sure you don’t slip over.

The great Zlatan Ibrahimovic is partial to wearing Nike Mercurial Vapor boots. Something as luminous as these brightly coloured ‘laser orange’ boots are perfect for the winter months where it can be hard to see teammates' feet. The padded ankle collar provides extra comfort for even the fussiest of boot-wearers.

Get them from Sports Direct for £38.00 (originally £52.99)

Best budget soft ground boots: Adidas X Ghosted .3

These highlighter-yellow boots are designed for speed and to help you sneak past defenders, hence the ‘ghost’ name. Players like N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Thomas Muller all wear X Ghosted boots.

Get them from Sports Direct for £32.00 (originally £45.00)

MG (MULTI-GROUND) BOOTS

Multi ground boots use a combination of stud types meaning playing on all sorts of different surfaces will be easy. Get two birds with one stone with boots that can be used on 3G/4G as well as grass.

Best elite multi-ground boots: Nike Junior Phantom GT Academy DF

The Phantom GT uses generative texture technology which is something new Nike developed for these boots. The new scientifically-tested ‘GT’ is sticky in different places to help control the ball and keep grip when needed. The laces are off-centre which means that the strike zone is clear and free from distraction.

Get them from Nike for £53.97 (originally £62.95)

Best budget multi-ground boots: Adidas Kids Nemeziz.3

Kieran Trippier wears Nemeziz boots over at Atletico Madrid and Adidas puts it very nicely when they say “Just when your rivals think they have a plan for you, you rip up the rulebook. Left, right, zig, zag, gone”. These ‘screaming orange’ boots are super comfortable with a crossover cuff that has fewer distracting seams than previous models.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £35.00

TF (ASTRO TURF) BOOTS

Astroturf is an artificial turf that replicates the qualities of a grass football pitch - it’s sometimes called a 2G pitch. Because it’s artificial, you need special trainers or shoes with lots of short rubber studs to help get a good grip.

Best elite astro turf boots: Nike Junior Mercurial Superfly 8 Academy Cr7

Astroturf is an artificial turf that replicates the qualities of a grass football pitch - it’s sometimes called a 2G pitch. Because it’s artificial, you need special trainers or shoes with lots of short rubber studs to help get a good grip.

Get them from Nike for £69.95

Best budget astro turf boots: Adidas Predator Child/Junior 20.3

The Predator boots have been accused of being so good they cheat the system, but that hasn’t stopped them from sweeping the feet from every professional league and tournament. “The Yorkshire Pirlo” aka Kalvin Phillips was even wearing a pair when England beat Germany in the Euros.

They have the signature Demonscale bits on the upper material that’s been 3D printed to help get a great and secure strike on the ball.

Get them from Sports Direct for £25.00 (originally 49.99)

AG (ARTIFICIAL GRASS) BOOTS

Artificial grass can also be astro turf, but the key number you’re looking for here is 3G. Boots for artificial grass need to have plastic studs rather than the rubber of 2G. These Puma boots are designed for use on both artificial grass and firm ground which makes them a versatile option if you don’t always know what kind of pitch the match will be played on.

Best elite artificial grass boots: Puma Kids Future Z 3.1

These luminous neon yellow boots Puma has developed something called Fuzionfit that is a stretchy band that keeps your foot locked in place for a secure feeling shoe which has speed and agility in mind. These boots are endorsed by Brazilian forward Neymar.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £55.00

Best budget artificial grass boots: Puma Kids Ultra 4.3

Puma Ultra boots are worn and endorsed by French superstar Antoinne Griezmann along with some other top names like Kyle Walker, Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire. These boots work on firm ground and artificial grass and are lighter and faster than ever because they use a TPU SpeedUnit on the studs that is inspired by professional running spikes.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £35.00

IC (INDOOR COURT/FUTSAL) BOOTS

Indoor or futsal shoes have to be flat, but non-slip to make sure the wearer doesn’t fall over when they try to run, pivot or stop suddenly. Importantly, they need to have special soles to make sure that they don’t leave a mark on the playing surface.

Best elite indoor boots: Adidas X Ghosted.3 Indoor Boots

If you’re a fan of the X Ghosted.3 boots, luckily they also come in a non-marking indoor court style. These have something called a Clawcollar that cradles the ankle and locks the foot in the boot when playing.

Get them from JD Sports for £45.00

Best budget indoor boots: Adidas Nemeziz Child/Junior Indoor Football Trainers

The upper of this indoor football boot is absolutely seamless which makes them perfect for those who find football boots uncomfortable to wear. These boots have a unique and bright style that will stand out for all the right reasons.

Get them from Sports Direct for £23.00 (Originally £44.99)

Article continues below

Top tip – Keep boots clean with this handy Boot Buddy.

It’s super helpful at getting mud off of shoes and boots before getting in the car or house, meaning you don’t have to leave your boots outside the front door all week anymore.

Get one from Sports Direct for £12.99 (Originally £14.99)