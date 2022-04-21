We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Laces can be difficult for children to tie up, so ditching them all together might be a good idea. There's also the hassle of having to retie them on the pitch if they become undone or loosen during play. The good thing is there's a solution for all of this - laceless football boots.

The style of laceless boots has become increasingly popular, and you might see some of the top players donning them. However, it's not a style that every brand adopts. Adidas are leaders when it comes to laceless boots, which is why the selections below are mainly from that particular company.

So, if you want easy slip-on football boots, we've rounded up the best you can buy alongside answering any questions you may have.

The football boots included in this article:

What's the difference between laceless football boots and laced football boots?

The obvious difference is that laceless football boots don't have a lace fastening on the shoe, which means no more laces coming undone whilst you're on the pitch.

This means that the very construction of the football boot is designed not to be reliant on laces to fasten and lock you into the boot.

What are the benefits of laceless football boots?

The main benefit of laceless football boots is that you no longer have to worry about tying the shoes to your foot or the laces becoming loose.

Laceless boots wrap around your foot and are built to easily slip in and out of - making your life easier. They also have a comfort advantage as they give a more sock-like fit around the foot.

What type of football boots are there?

There are six kinds of football boots, by and large, that are available, and each is custom-built to tackle a particular surface. There are firm ground, soft ground, multi-ground, artificial grass, astro turf and indoor court shoes. However, firm ground and astro turf are the most common type - which is why we've concentrated on them in this round-up.

Firm ground boots are specifically designed for playing on traditional outdoor pitches, whereas astro turf boots are custom-made to be used on artificial surfaces.

If you're looking for children's football boots suitable on all of the above surfaces, read GOAL's comprehensive round-up of the best football boots for kids in 2022.

Here are the best laceless football boots that you can get right now.

Best overall: Adidas X 3

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

If you're looking for a boot with comfortability, style, speed and skill - the Adidas X 3 has the lot. The Speed Skin on the upper helps elevate pace and control whilst refining your skills with smooth passes. There are six brilliant colourways to choose from, but the vermillion red and saffron make a great choice.

Get them from Sports Direct for £45.00

Best budget: Puma Finesse

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

You get everything great about laceless football boots at an affordable price with the Puma Finesse boots. A snug and sock-like fit support the foot, with a higher collar locking the wearer in. The simple black upper donning the Puma logo with neon green collar detailing and studs complete the look.

Get them from Sports Direct for £26.00

Best for comfort: Adidas Copa Sense.3

Surface suitable for: firm ground

The Copa Sense boots are named after their ability to awaken the wearer's footballing senses. The stretchy collar makes the boots easy to slip on, whilst the soft synthetic upper boosts the comfortability to help children be the best footballer they can be.

Get the from Adidas for £50.00

Best for style: Adidas X Ghosted

Surface suitable for: Astro turf

Reminiscent of a summer slushy, the bubblegum pink and blue is a delightful colourway for any child's football boot. If they want to look stylish on the pitch and emulate stars like Neymar and Paul Pogba with their on-pitch swagger, then these are the ones for them.

Get them from Sports Direct for £54.99

Best black laceless football boots: Adidas Predator 20.3

Surface suitable for: Astro turf

These sleek Adidas black laceless trainers are perfect for a clean and fresh on-pitch look. The coated and textile upper provides a snug fit and a better first touch. DemonScale technology helps provide swerve and control on shots and passes too.

Get them from Sports Direct for £22.50

Best for speed: Adidas Kids x Speedflow.3

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

Beating the opponent and making pacy runs up and down the pitch can be an excellent skill to gain from a young age. The re-modified upper on these boots allows players to master speed while retaining control of the ball. The mesh also helps keep feet cool whilst the laceless closure makes quick cuts and turns around players an easy task.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £55.00

Best for skills: Adidas Predator Edge+

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

The textured upper skin and ribbing, tailored for various ball contact types, set this boot apart for creative players. The FaceFrame soleplate redistributes the weight of the ball to the front of your foot to optimise energy when striking the ball.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £130.00

