All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Winter may be here, but don’t let the chilly breeze discourage you from going for a kickabout in the park. It might be cold and muddy outside, but once the blood starts pumping it’s easy to go with the flow and get stuck in.

Every game needs a ball, and there’s never been a wider range to choose from at Adidas; boldly brilliant designs that stand out in the snow, pocket-sized rockets to help train up new skills, and specialist numbers for when the five-a-side skirmish has to move inside.

There’s no being caught short on the pitch with these – here are a dozen of their finest footballs to keep your feet busy all year long, no matter the weather as we head into 2022.

This classic Tiro Club number does more than just stand out on virtually any surface with its shocking pink colour. Its machine-stitched finish means that it will prove pleasingly smooth no matter the terrain.

What’s more, with a butyl-crafted bladder, its air retention properties are practically second-to-none. Once inflated, it’ll stay pumped up for longer, allowing players to get on with the game.

Get it from Adidas for £15.00

The Pyrostorm Pro not only has a wonderful name but lives up to it as a fantastic addition to any collection.

Sleek and shining, it refreshes the iconic star symbolism of Europe’s most prestigious club competition with a solar red-and-yellow pattern.

Thermally bonded for a seamlessly smooth surface, its lightweight finish is fantastic for playing in all climates but particularly wet weather. Add the FIFA Quality Pro stamp and you’ve got yourself one match ball good enough for the gods of the game.

Get it from Adidas for £120.00

If an official match ball is out of your price range, the Pyrostorm replica has got you covered with all of the pizzazz at a fraction of the price.

While not coated with a laminated finish like the real thing, it still boasts star-shaped seamless panels to look and feel the part as a durable understudy come rain or shine.

Throw in its seamless TSBE build and it will continue to perform with little wear-and-tear, match after match and game after game as it takes to the field.

Get it from Adidas for £30.00

The Tiro League TB brings a top-drawer finish to a low-budget ball, to ensure there is some sizable bang for your buck.

Treated with the thermobonding process typically reserved for pricier, top-tier models, its royal blue and silver metallic finish delivers a slick touch on a traditional white palate background.

Certified with the International Match Standard stamp of approval too, it’s a quality piece of kit, whether pressed into action for more competitive means or just a knockabout in the yard.

Get it from Adidas for £25.00

Want something specifically built for the indoor squeak of sports hall five-a-side action? The Tiro League Sala has the aficionado who likes to avoid the winter chill covered.

Its moniker, taken from the Spanish translation of the word “hall”, has been designed with indoor games in mind, be it football or futsal, to respond to matches played inside four walls.

Built with a low-rebound build to prevent frenetic bounce action, its red visuals give it a blur of style when on the move; sharp, and effectively sweet for a high-energy kickaround.

Get it from Adidas for £22.00

With an out-of-this-world name, it’s easy to see why they call the Starlancer, with a bright orange hue easy to spot under starry night skies.

Machine-stitched to keep the cost down, it’s a great budget option for those looking for a quality ball without wanting to break the bank and sits among the more affordable picks across the Adidas range.

It’s hard-wearing too; a sturdy option to slip into the kit bag for weekends away, or to hammer against the garage wall when practising those shots on a weekday evening.

Get it from Adidas for £12.60 (reduced from £18.00)

Much like the Tiro League Sala, here is a ball built for one surface and one surface only, designed to withstand the sharper wear presented by artificial turf.

Able to take a beating and keep its shape without too many scratches, its hand-stitched panels are moulded deep to help protect and prolong its ball for as long as possible.

Finished in white, silver metallic and shocking pink, its bladder is made from latex too, which offers it the extra bounce it needs on artificial surfaces that other balls would struggle to otherwise deliver.

Get it from Adidas for £17.47 (reduced from £24.95)

Another effort that shoots for the stars while keeping its budget firmly on the ground, this club-level football is one of the steals of the adidas range.

Coloured with a striking solar green number that lends itself to its celestial name, it has an almost alien quality about it that helps it stand out from the crowd.

At its bargain price, it’s a wonderfully dependable number too, wrought from a butyl bladder and just as effective for regular usage or a rare appearance when the mood takes hold.

Get it from Adidas £9.75 (reduced from £15.00)

Instantly recognisable after this year’s Euro 2020, this is a better-late-than-never celebration you can pick up to commemorate England’s first tournament final in half-a-century.

Its hashtag-esque motifs pay tribute to the original dozen nations that were set to take part as joint-hosts as part of the continental event and will light up any collection with its brightness.

Sold in Adidas's smaller size, it’s a perfect tool for practising keep-ups, juggling and dribbling, allowing skills to be honed and sharpened before moving onto a full-size ball.

Get it from Adidas for £10.40

A step-up from the Tiro training balls in terms of quality and price, the Competition marries a classic hexagonal-panel design with thermal bonding to deliver an industry-standard finish.

Its construction from sustainable imitation leather takes it a step further, helping craft a lighter number that still carries the great textured look you’d want from this design.

With a black, blue and silver metallic finish, it carries a simple elegance that has much to be appreciated. Pack in its durable materials, and it’ll last longer than you think too, no matter the action it sees.

Get it from Adidas £43.00

From its dramatic Latin-inflected title to its classical design, this ball carries a piece of history with it that can help mark out your knowledge of the world game as a cut above the rest.

Inspired in design by Argentina’s maiden World Cup-winning tournament, when they beat the Netherlands on home soil, this ball lives up to the Albiceleste’s world-beating reputation forged since then too.

Deep-stitched by hand, and with an injection-moulded lightweight latex bladder, it’s a near-perfect fit; a durable powerhouse ready for action whatever the occasion.

Get it from Adidas for £22.00

When the darkness rolls in and the fog gets low, there’s not much like this winter version of the Pyrostorm to cut through the doom and gloom.

Transposing the competition’s typical logos into a literal textured galaxy of tiny stars across its fiery orange body around the edge of its larger panels, it’s the perfect seasonal effort to stick out in the snow.

Thermally bonded once more, like the best of the Adidas range, this one will fly seamlessly – and prove a proper highlight to those long European nights you can imagine in the park.

Get it from Adidas £120.00

