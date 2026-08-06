Barcelona tickets: prices, package deals, flights and more

Every football enthusiast dreams of being at Spotify Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal execute a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, see Raphinha tear through opposition defenses, or watch Pedri thread an impossible pass through the eye of a needle.

As FC Barcelona continue their high-octane campaign under Hansi Flick, securing seats to see the Blaugrana live in Catalonia remains one of the most coveted experiences in European sports.

Let GOAL take you through where to find Barcelona tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Barcelona 2026/27 fixtures

Date & KO Time Fixture Competition Tickets Sun Aug 16, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Tickets Sun Aug 23, 7:00pm Elche CF vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Aug 30, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 6, 8:00pm Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Wed Sep 16, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Club La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 20, 8:00pm Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Sep 27, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 4, 7:00pm RC Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 18, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca La Liga Tickets Sun Oct 25, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 1, 7:00pm CA Osasuna vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 8, 8:00pm Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 22, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF La Liga Tickets Sun Nov 29, 7:00pm Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 6, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Girona FC La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 13, 7:00pm Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Dec 20, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 3, 7:00pm RCD Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 10, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 17, 7:00pm Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 24, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Elche CF La Liga Tickets Sun Jan 31, 7:00pm Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 7, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 14, 7:00pm Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 21, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC La Liga Tickets Sun Feb 28, 7:00pm Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 7, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs RC Celta Vigo La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 14, 7:00pm RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Mar 21, 7:00pm FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 4, 8:00pm Girona FC vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 11, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga Tickets Sun Apr 18, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol La Liga Tickets Wed Apr 21, 8:00pm UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun May 2, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga Tickets Sun May 9, 8:00pm Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun May 16, 8:00pm FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF La Liga Tickets Sun May 23, 8:00pm Real Racing Club vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets Sun May 30, 8:00pm Getafe CF vs FC Barcelona La Liga Tickets

How to buy Barcelona tickets?

Navigating FC Barcelona's ticket releases requires understanding the club’s tiered allocation model:

Socios (Club Members) Priority: Official club members receive priority access to purchase single-match tickets before drops open to the general public.

Official club members receive priority access to purchase single-match tickets before drops open to the general public. Culés Premium Members: Holders of official fan membership gain a secondary priority window, usually 5 to 7 days before kick-off. Signing up for this program is highly recommended for non-resident supporters aiming for face-value tickets.

Holders of official fan membership gain a secondary priority window, usually 5 to 7 days before kick-off. Signing up for this program is highly recommended for non-resident supporters aiming for face-value tickets. General Public Drops: Remaining general admission seats are released online via FC Barcelona’s official ticket portal roughly 3 to 5 days before a matchday. Because season ticket holders can release their seats back to the system via the Seient Lliure program, extra tickets often pop up in small batches right up until matchday.

Remaining general admission seats are released online via FC Barcelona’s official ticket portal roughly 3 to 5 days before a matchday. Because season ticket holders can release their seats back to the system via the Seient Lliure program, extra tickets often pop up in small batches right up until matchday. Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand fixtures - such as El Clásico, European knockout ties, or derby games against Espanyol - official releases sell out within minutes. Verified resale platforms like StubHub offer guaranteed mobile ticket transfers for fans traveling from abroad who need to confirm seats well in advance.

How much are Barcelona tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Barcelona tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Like most teams in La Liga, Barcelona offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

History of the Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.