Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has nearly settled on his right-flank lineup for next Wednesday’s second-leg clash at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, as the clubs lock horns in the Champions League quarter-finals.

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According to Madrid-based newspaper MARCA, Arbeloa does not yet consider Dani Carvajal to be fully fit.

Unless there is a late change of heart, the Spanish coach is expected to start Trent Alexander-Arnold against the Bavarians.

Marca stresses that the choice hinges above all on current fitness levels, not on a clear gap in form; on the pitch, the pair have looked broadly matched, as their recent minutes played underlines.

Real Madrid must overturn a 2-1 home loss to Bayern at the Santiago Bernabéu last Tuesday.