Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr’s head coach, has ruled out his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the team captain, from featuring in tomorrow’s highly anticipated clash against Al-Najma on Friday, as part of Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr top the league table with 67 points, three points clear of Al-Hilal, and are looking to secure a win to extend their lead at the summit.

There have been reports that Ronaldo may be rested for the match against Al-Najma to protect him, despite having recovered from a hamstring injury.

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According to the reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for the upcoming match and will be included in the squad by decision of Jesus.

Consequently, the Portuguese manager will rely on his star player following his absence from Al-Nassr’s last two matches against Neom and Al-Khaleej.



