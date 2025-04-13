Premier League
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
R. Ait Nouri 2'D. Spence 38' (og)J. Larsen 64'M. Cunha 86'
M. Tel 59'Richarlison 85'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-2)

Wolverhampton vs TottenhamResults & stats,